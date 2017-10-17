Home > News > Local >

Buhari is angry at attacks by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

Buhari President is angry at attacks by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

Decrying the reprisal attack perpetrated by suspected herdsmen, Buhari said he believes that “this madness has gone too far.”

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anger, sadness and regret over the news of the recent killings in Plateau saying the madness of the attackers have gone too far.

The president's anger was made known to the public in a statement released by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Decrying the reprisal attack perpetrated by suspected herdsmen, Buhari said he believes that “this madness has gone too far.”

To this end, Shehu said the president has instructed the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but also draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other.

“President Buhari is devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and he encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony,” Shehu said.

ALSO READ: At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack

The statement also said the president commiserates with the governor and people of Plateau State, and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family.

“May God comfort them as only He can,” he said.

At least 20 people were reported dead in a fresh attack in a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Rochas Okorocha Jacob Zuma statue in Imo state is reportedly worth N520m...bullet
2 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over...bullet
3 Fayose Ekiti state Governor rewards 2 officials with cars for unfair...bullet

Related Articles

In Plateau At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack
In Plateau Police boss visits attack scene, says incident shocking and unfortunate
In Plateau Police confirm 6 dead, 5 injured in Bassa LG attack
Moses Gwom Gunmen kill former Plateau Head of Service, 2 others
In Rivers Gunmen kill at least 10 people in slaughter market
Brutality Gunmen kill traditional ruler in Kanam LGA of Plateau
Simon Lalong Governor says social media promotes hate speeches, insecurity
Biafra 2 killed in Jos clash between Igbos, Hausas - Lalong
Simon Lalong  Plateau Governor declares dusk to dawn curfew

Local

Kidnapping.
In Kogi Abductors demand N500K for Polytechnic student's release
A child infected with the monkeypox virus
Monkeypox Patient commits suicide over affliction in Bayelsa
Kidnap
In Zamfara, Ebonyi Police rescue Catholic priest, FRSC officer from kidnappers
Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman.
Hadiza Usman NPA boss insists no going back on termination of Atiku's Intels contract