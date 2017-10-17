Buhari is angry at attacks by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed anger, sadness and regret over the news of the recent killings in Plateau saying the madness of the attackers have gone too far.

The president's anger was made known to the public in a statement released by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu on Monday, October 16, 2017.

Decrying the reprisal attack perpetrated by suspected herdsmen, Buhari said he believes that “this madness has gone too far.”

To this end, Shehu said the president has instructed the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but also draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other.

“President Buhari is devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and he encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony,” Shehu said.

ALSO READ: At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack

The statement also said the president commiserates with the governor and people of Plateau State, and with those who lost their loved ones, friends and family.

“May God comfort them as only He can,” he said.

At least 20 people were reported dead in a fresh attack in a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.