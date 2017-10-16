At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack in Plateau

At least 20 people have been reported to be dead in a fresh attack in a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to a report by Premium Times, the attack took place in the early hours of Monday, October 16, 2017, in Nkiedonwhro area in Irigwe.

While authorities are yet to confirm the attack, residents are said to have left the community in dread of more attacks taking place.

Monday's attack is the fifth in three weeks, coming after another six people were killed in a Saturday night attack on Taagbe in Bassa LGA. Houses were burnt down in the attack that also left some other people with varying degrees of injuries.

ALSO READ: Police boss visits attack scene, says incident shocking and unfortunate

The killings took place a day after Gov. Simon Lalong imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the local government area following reports of the burning of houses by unknown men that invaded some villages in Irigwe chiefdom on Friday.

Two other violent invasions claimed 28 lives in Ncha and Jebu-Miango semi-urban settlements.