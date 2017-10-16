Home > News > Local >

At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack in Plateau

In Plateau At least 20 reportedly dead in fresh attack

Residents are said to have left the community in dread of more attacks taking place.

  • Published:
Gunmen play Gunmen (Illustration) (Premiumtimesng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 20 people have been reported to be dead in a fresh attack in a community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

According to a report by Premium Times, the attack took place in the early hours of Monday, October 16, 2017, in Nkiedonwhro area in Irigwe.

While authorities are yet to confirm the attack, residents are said to have left the community in dread of more attacks taking place.

Monday's attack is the fifth in three weeks, coming  after another six people were killed in a Saturday night attack on Taagbe in Bassa LGA. Houses were burnt down in the attack that also left some other people with varying degrees of injuries.

ALSO READ: Police boss visits attack scene, says incident shocking and unfortunate

The killings took place a day after Gov. Simon Lalong imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the local government area following reports of the burning of houses by unknown men that invaded some villages in Irigwe chiefdom on Friday.

Two other violent invasions claimed 28 lives in Ncha and Jebu-Miango semi-urban settlements.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Niger Delta Militants Group vows to cripple oil production over Buhari’s...bullet
2 Buhari This is what president told Southeast Governors, leadersbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu, Eyinnaya Abaribe Is govt about to arrest senator?bullet

Related Articles

In Plateau Police boss visits attack scene, says incident shocking and unfortunate
Saraki Senate President calls for international conference on North East, Boko Haram
In Plateau Police confirm 6 dead, 5 injured in Bassa LG attack
In Plateau FRSC arrests 350 unlicenced drivers
Simon Lalong Plateau Governor imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LG
Lalong Governor imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bassa LG
Industrial Action FG to enforce “No Work No Pay’’ doctrine in Public Service

Local

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
Kachikwu Petroleum minister's Abuja residence catches fire
President Muhammadu Buhari's guests in the Presidential Villa
Buhari President hosts 3 children in Aso Rock
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha 7 times Governor has baffled Nigerians
Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose celebrates with supporters after announcing on September 28, 2017 that he will run in the next Nigerian General Elections in 2019
Fayose Ekiti state Governor rewards 2 officials with cars for unfair EFCC imprisonment