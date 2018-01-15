Boko Haram releases new video, Chibok Girls 'refuse' to return

news

Terrorist group, Boko Haram, has released two new videos on Monday, January 15, 2018, filming its captives including the Chibok Girls, and the alleged crashing of a military aircraft.

In the new videos, one of them films captives claiming to be some of the Chibok Girls abducted in 2014, and declaring that they will not return home.

In the 20-minute video where at least 14 of the girls were filmed, the one that spoke also revealed that they have all been married by the terrorist group's leader, Abubakar Shekau.

Speaking in the Hausa language, she said, "We are the Chibok girls… By the grace of Allah, we will not return to you. We live in comfort. He provides us with everything. We lack nothing."

Despite last week's claim by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Usman, that Shekau is in a terrible state of health, the Boko Haram leader made an appearance in the new video as he was shown firing a machine gun and making a 13-minute-long sermon.

In the other video released on Monday, terrorists are filmed allegedly taking down a military aircraft.

Abduction of Chibok Girls

In April 2014, Boko Haram invaded Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and kidnapped 276 female students .

After several escapes, rescues, and releases, 112 of the girls are still in captivity of the deadly terrorist group.

Boko Haram alive and well - Shekau

In an earlier video released by Shekau on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, he claimed several attacks carried out by the terrorist group over the festive period.

In his first video message in months, he dismissed the government's insistence that the group is defeated, claiming that security agencies can do nothing to harm the group's operations .

The video displayed footage from a Christmas Day attack on a military checkpoint in Molai village on the outskirts of Maiduguri with terrorists shown shooting at soldiers from the back of battered pickup trucks.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under the leadership of Shekau, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.