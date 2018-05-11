Home > News > Local >

Bode George loses son

Bode George PDP chieftain loses son

The late Dipo, 42, was born by Mrs. Feyi George, the PDP chieftain’s first wife.

  • Published:
PDP chieftain, Bode George loses son play

Chief Bode George

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dipo, the son of former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George is dead.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), “Dipo died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42.

“He had been suffering from a protracted illness before his death in a Lagos hospital.”

Dipo, 42 was born by Mrs. Feyi George, the PDP chieftain’s first wife, Vanguard reports.

PDP consoles Bode George

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with George on the death of his son.

The state’s party Chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, in a statement issued after a condolence visit to the George family, said that the Lagos chapter was devastated by the news.

Salvador also prayed that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Atiku reacts

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also posted a condolence message on Twitter following the news of George’s son.

ALSO READ: Tinubu, others sent me to prison for nothing - Bode George

Atiku expressed shock at the news and also prayed for God to grant the family strength.

He said “I've received with shock, news that our former Chairman, Chief Bode George has lost his dear son, Dipo.

“I pray that God grants you strength and comfort to bear this great loss. On behalf of my family, please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences.”

Recently, there were speculations in that Bode George was planning to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Senate Vs IG Police fire back, urge Nigerians to ignore resolutionbullet
2 Buhari 5 things Saraki, Dogara told president before his departurebullet
3 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet

Related Articles

Atiku Bode George urges Atiku to return to PDP
PDP Chairmanship We must not take wrong turn at crossroads - Bode George
PDP Chairmanship Bode George won't step down for Gbenga Daniel - Babatope
PDP Chairmanship Race Bode George drops out
PDP Convention Ladoja drops out of chairmanship race, backs ex-minister Tunde Adeniran
PDP National Convention Uche Secondus is new chairman amid rigging allegations
In Lagos PDP condoles Bode George over son’s death

Local

Senator Shehu Sani reacts to Gov El-Rufai’s outbursts, curses
Shehu Sani Senator reacts to Gov El-Rufai’s outbursts, curses
An asthma patient
World Asthma Day 250,000 people die of Asthma in Nigeria yearly - Society
Bode George
In Lagos PDP condoles Bode George over son’s death
Minister reportedly sacks SEC boss for disobeying her orders
Kemi Adeosun FG accords priority to solving power challenges