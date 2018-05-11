Bode George loses son

news

Dipo, the son of former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George is dead.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), “Dipo died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 42.

“He had been suffering from a protracted illness before his death in a Lagos hospital.”

Dipo, 42 was born by Mrs. Feyi George, the PDP chieftain’s first wife, Vanguard reports.

PDP consoles Bode George

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with George on the death of his son.

The state’s party Chairman, Mr Moshood Salvador, in a statement issued after a condolence visit to the George family, said that the Lagos chapter was devastated by the news.

Salvador also prayed that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Atiku reacts

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar also posted a condolence message on Twitter following the news of George’s son.

Atiku expressed shock at the news and also prayed for God to grant the family strength.

He said “I've received with shock, news that our former Chairman, Chief Bode George has lost his dear son, Dipo.

“I pray that God grants you strength and comfort to bear this great loss. On behalf of my family, please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences.”