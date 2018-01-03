Home > News > Local >

Governor Ortom stoned during violent protest in Benue

Samuel Ortom Benue Governor stoned during violent protest

Ortom had gone to calm the angry youths who vowed to remain on the streets until a decisive action is taken against the attackers,when he was stoned and booed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Ortom stoned during violent protest in Benue play

Angry youths take over the streets of Makurdi to protest activities of herdsmen

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, was reportedly stoned while trying to calm protesters at Wurukum in Makurdi on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

In a report by TheCable, the protesters, who were aggrieved as a result of the fresh killings by suspected herdsmen, booed the governor despite raising an earlier alarm over the attack.

Ortom, it was reported, had gone to calm the angry youths who vowed to remain on the streets until a decisive action is taken against the attackers,when he was stoned and booed.

Residents had reportedly trooped out in their thousands on Wednesday morning wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Presidential Intervention needed’, ‘Why value cows more than Humans’, ‘Stop this incessant bloodbath’, and chanting anti-government songs.

Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Benue's Tiv community, Ortom blames FG play

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

(Punch)

 

The residents and youths barricaded major roads leading in and out of Makurdi as soldiers drafted to quell the protest and prevent mayhem found it difficult to control the crowd.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 8 Fulani herdsmen over New Year massacre

Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv communities

Marauding Fulani herdsmen had carried out the devastating attacks in Guma Local Government Area, where Ortom is from, and Logo LGA killing at least 50 people in recent attack.

Governor Ortom had blamed the FG saying the attacks were successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the group.

Meanwhile, the Benue police command reportedly arrested eight Fulani herdsmen in connection with the massacre.

According to a statement released by the state's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, in Makurdi on Wednesday, December 3, six of the suspects were arrested in Guma, while two were arrested in Logo.

Dear Buhari, it's time to stop herdsmen from killing Nigerians play

Some marauding Fulani herdsmen (for illustration)

(Guardian)

 

ALSO READ: Buhari condemns "wicked" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue

Buhari condemns wicked attack

President Buhari has condemned the massacre of dozens of people in Tiv communities in Benue State describing the attacks as "wicked and callous".

Buhari also assured the governor that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents that resulted in the deaths of "even innocent children".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 'Nigerians will vote you out in 2019,' Fr. Mbaka tells Presidentbullet
2 Fuel Scarcity We can no longer sell at N145 per litre - oil marketersbullet
3 Buhari Here's full text of president's new year addressbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Dear Buhari, it's time to stop herdsmen from killing Nigerians
Buhari President condemns "wicked" attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Benue
In Benue Police arrest 8 Fulani herdsmen over New Year massacre
Benue Massacre Fayose slams Buhari for silence over Fulani herdsmen terror
In Benue Protesters charge Buhari to act on 50 killed by Fulani herdsmen
In Benue Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Tiv communities, Ortom blames FG
Samuel Ortom CAN commends Benue Government for successful implementation of anti-grazing law
Pulse List 2017 Top 10 blunders of the year
Fulani Attacks Reps seeks Buhari’s support for anti-open grazing law
Herdsmen Attack Benue Police arrest 4 for attempted rape

Local

Edo targets 55,000 youths for agripreneur programme in 2018
Obu Mine Obaseki orders arrest of two BUA officials working on site
Agbakoba says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Olisa Agbakoba Ex-President of NBA says 2018 budget is unconstitutional
Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike
In Kwara Govt says it didn't dare lecturers to go on strike
Governor Darius Ishaku
In Taraba Police nab 39 'strange men' in Jalingo