Governor Ortom stoned during violent protest in Benue

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, was reportedly stoned while trying to calm protesters at Wurukum in Makurdi on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

In a report by TheCable, the protesters, who were aggrieved as a result of the fresh killings by suspected herdsmen, booed the governor despite raising an earlier alarm over the attack.

Ortom, it was reported, had gone to calm the angry youths who vowed to remain on the streets until a decisive action is taken against the attackers,when he was stoned and booed.

Residents had reportedly trooped out in their thousands on Wednesday morning wielding placards with inscriptions such as ‘Presidential Intervention needed’, ‘Why value cows more than Humans’, ‘Stop this incessant bloodbath’, and chanting anti-government songs.

The residents and youths barricaded major roads leading in and out of Makurdi as soldiers drafted to quell the protest and prevent mayhem found it difficult to control the crowd.

Marauding Fulani herdsmen had carried out the devastating attacks in Guma Local Government Area, where Ortom is from, and Logo LGA killing at least 50 people in recent attack.

Governor Ortom had blamed the FG saying the attacks were successful due to negligence from the Federal Government who failed to heed to its warnings about the group.

Meanwhile, the Benue police command reportedly arrested eight Fulani herdsmen in connection with the massacre.

According to a statement released by the state's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, in Makurdi on Wednesday, December 3, six of the suspects were arrested in Guma, while two were arrested in Logo.

President Buhari has condemned the massacre of dozens of people in Tiv communities in Benue State describing the attacks as "wicked and callous".

Buhari also assured the governor that relevant security agencies have been directed to do everything possible to arrest those behind the regrettable incidents that resulted in the deaths of "even innocent children".