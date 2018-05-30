Ben Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP

news

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed Senator Dino Melaye to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye, during plenary on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, reportedly defected to the opposition party.

Senator Murray-Bruce, in a Tweet, said “Great to have @dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good - no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.”

APC reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has not received any formal notification from Dino Melaye following his reported defection to the PDP.

According to the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party respects Melaye's right to associate with anyone.

Abdullahi said “We would wish Senator Dino Melaye had stayed to allow the ongoing reconciliation efforts to progress, but we respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.

“I am also aware that for it to qualify as defection he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done.”

ALSO READ:

Dino Melaye refused to sit with members of the APC during plenary on Wednesday, opting to stay on the PDP side of the Red Chambers.