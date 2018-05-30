Home > News > Local >

Ben Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP

Dino Melaye Ben Bruce welcomes Senator to PDP

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ben Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP play

Ben Bruce welcomes Dino Melaye to PDP

(Twitter/@benmurraybruce)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has welcomed Senator Dino Melaye to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye, during plenary on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, reportedly defected to the opposition party.

Senator Murray-Bruce, in a Tweet, said “Great to have @dino_melaye at the @NGRSenate today and hearty welcome to our great party, @OfficialPDPNig. We will treat you good - no trauma or intimidation whatsoever.”

 

APC reacts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it has not received any formal notification from Dino Melaye following his reported defection to the PDP.

According to the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party respects Melaye's right to associate with anyone.

Abdullahi said “We would wish Senator Dino Melaye had stayed to allow the ongoing reconciliation efforts to progress, but we respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.

“I am also aware that for it to qualify as defection he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done.”

ALSO READ:

Dino Melaye refused to sit with members of the APC during plenary on Wednesday, opting to stay on the PDP side of the Red Chambers.

The PDP has also issued a statement on Twitter welcoming the Senator to its fold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
3 Okorocha 'It's impossible for politicians not to steal'bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police owe him N10m
Dino Melaye PDP welcomes Senator to opposition party
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator well
Melaye Kogi lawmaker says APC senators are snakes

Local

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
In Edo State Government moves to clear salary arrears in LGs
APC wishes Senator Dino Melaye well
Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator well
IPOB members arrested during Anambra election
IPOB No cause for alarm in Delta – Police
Benue state House of Assembly
In Benue State Assembly outlaws same sex marriage