APC wishes Dino Melaye well

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a statement wishing Senator Dino Melaye well.

This is following reports of the Senator’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports say Melaye, during plenary on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, said he was not going to sit with members of the APC.

He then moved over to the PDP side of the Red Chambers and took a seat.

Speaking on the issue, the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi said the party respects Melaye's right to associate with anyone.

He said “We respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.”

Speculations

Tribune reports that Abdullahi said he does not want to make speculations because the Senator has not informed the party of his reported defection.

The spokesman also said that Melaye has not informed the Senate President of his decision to cross carpet.

He said “We would wish Senator Dino Melaye had stayed to allow the ongoing reconciliation efforts to progress, but we respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.

ALSO READ: All the drama when Dino 'decamped from APC to PDP'

“I am also aware that for it to qualify as defection he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done.”

PDP welcomes Dino Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Dino Melaye to its fold.

The spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan issued a statement on Twitter welcoming the Senator.