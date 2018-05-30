Home > News > Local >

APC wishes Dino Melaye well

Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator well

This is following reports of Senator Dino Melaye's defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC wishes Senator Dino Melaye well play

Senator Dino Melaye

(TheCable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a statement wishing Senator Dino Melaye well.

This is following reports of the Senator’s defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports say Melaye, during plenary on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, said he was not going to sit with members of the APC.

He then moved over to the PDP side of the Red Chambers and took a seat.

Speaking on the issue, the APC spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi said the party respects Melaye's right to associate with anyone.

He said “We respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.”

Speculations

Tribune reports that Abdullahi said he does not want to make speculations because the Senator has not informed the party of his reported defection.

The spokesman also said that Melaye has not informed the Senate President of his decision to cross carpet.

He said “We would wish Senator Dino Melaye had stayed to allow the ongoing reconciliation efforts to progress, but we respect his right of association and wish him goodluck.

ALSO READ: All the drama when Dino 'decamped from APC to PDP'

“I am also aware that for it to qualify as defection he has to formally notify the Senate President, which as far as I know, he has not done.”

PDP welcomes Dino Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed Dino Melaye to its fold.

The spokesman of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan issued a statement on Twitter welcoming the Senator.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
3 Okorocha 'It's impossible for politicians not to steal'bullet

Related Articles

APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Musiliu Smith Buhari appoints ex-IGP to replace Okiro as PSC chairman
Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Dino Melaye PDP welcomes Senator to opposition party

Local

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
In Edo State Government moves to clear salary arrears in LGs
IPOB members arrested during Anambra election
IPOB No cause for alarm in Delta – Police
Benue state House of Assembly
In Benue State Assembly outlaws same sex marriage
Armed Fulani herdsman (illustrative purposes only)
In Ekiti Herdsman arraigned over alleged destruction of N4m cassava farm