Home > News > Local >

Monkeypox :  Bayelsa government outlaws immunisation in schools

Monkeypox Bayelsa government outlaws immunisation in schools

Rumours of purported monkey pox immunisation mishap had compelled parents to withdraw their wards from schools.

  • Published:
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state. play

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state.

(City News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Bayelsa Government on Friday outlawed immunisation and health activities in schools following panic caused by false alarm raised over purported death of two pupils at St. Judes Secondary School after receiving monkey pox immunisation.

Rumours of purported monkey pox immunisation mishap had compelled parents to withdraw their wards from schools on Wednesday through Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, had said that there was no vaccine for the contagious monkey pox virus which broke out three weeks ago in Bayelsa.

The Bayelsa government on Friday suspended all forms of medical outreach programme in public and private schools across the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, announced the suspension at a joint press briefing with his Health counterpart, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu.

Iworiso-Markson said the government would monitor the situation and ensure strict compliance while urging the management of schools to “verify the identity of those who come around their premises for one thing or the other”.

He described as deliberate misinformation the development which has led to the panic and withdrawal of students by parents from schools, stressing that “there is no such thing happening”.

Etebu also described the rumour as unhealthy and called on parents to return their children back to schools as the government is on top of the situation.

“I want to say that there is currently no vaccine against ‘Monkey Pox’, it does not exist. So, proprietors of schools should not allow any stranger to come and administer such on their pupils.

“Anyone dressed in Army uniform, clinical or lab cloth injecting children should be reported.

“The rumour is unhealthy and we condemn it. As a government, we are on top of the case and we will get to the root of where this falsehood emanated from,” he said.

ALSO READ: 5 ways to avoid monkeypox infection

Spokesman of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa , Capt. Danjuma Danjuma, told NAN on Friday that there is no truth in the rumours that the Army was conducting immunisation in schools as part of its on-going Operation Crocodile Smile II.

“The Brigade is not conducting vaccination in any school in Bayelsa. The reports are rumours peddled by mischief makers.

“There is no evidence to prove this allegation. It is rather unfortunate,” he said.

Image
  • Outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed (2nd, L) receiving a souvenir from the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khadija Abba-Ibrahim, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the former who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations. With them is the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan 
  • From left: Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonanya Onu; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed; Minister of Women Affairs AND Social Development, Aisha Alhassan; Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of Environment who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • From left: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu; and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of environment, Amina Mohammed, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • From left: Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonanya Onu; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; outgoing Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Women Affairs and social Development, Aisha Alhassan; and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during a send-off ceremony in Abuja on Monday (13/2/17) evening, for the outgoing Minister of environment, who was recently appointed as the Deputy Secretary-General of United Nations 
  • The cadet group of the Federal Government Girls College, Imiringi, marching during the annual inter-house competition of the school at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa. 
  • Science students of Federal Government Girls College, Imiringi, displaying their skills during the annual inter-house competition of the school at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa. 
  • Children from the community participate in an invitational race during the annual inter-house competition of Federal Government Girls College at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa 
  • Athletes compete in 100M hurdles race during the annual inter-house competition of Federal Government Girls College at Imiringi town in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa 
  • Disengaged workers of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), at the National Industrial Court after for the ruling of their case against ABU in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/16). The court ruled that the institution pay a computed sum of N2.5bn to the aggrieved workers 
  • From left: Member, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Sen Ashafa Gbenga; Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Sen. Emmanuel Pulka and Sen Gorge Akume, during Budget defence of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Disengaged workers of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), at the National Industrial Court after for the ruling of their case against ABU in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/16). The court ruled that the institution pay a computed sum of N2.5bn to the aggrieved workers 
  • Managing Director News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) Mr Bayo Onanuga (L) Presenting NAN Bulleting to the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdullahi Bako during his visit to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Head, Metrol Desk, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Mr Felix Ajide; Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, Prof. Abdullahi and Editor-In-Chief, NAN, Mr Yusuf Zango during the visit of the Vice-Chancellor to NAN Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Members of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, during their rally in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Legal Adviser, National Centre For Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Jummai Adaramola; Acting Director-General, NCWD, Malam Sadeeq Omar and the Director, Training and Development, NCWD, Princess Jummai Idonije at the induction of the 1st Batch of Vocational Skills Training Student for 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday(14/2/17) 
  • Cross-section of Trainees at the induction of the 1st Batch of Vocational Skills Training Student for 2017 in Abuja on Tuesday(14/2/17) 
  • From left: USAID Mission Director, Michael Harvey; Coordinator, Power Africa, Andy Herscowitz; Chief Executive Officer, CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani and Managing Director, African Development RENEWVIA, Clay Taber during the signing of MoU between CESEL and African Development RENEWVIA on the Development of Solar Microgrids in 25 communities across Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Chief Executive Officer, CESEL, Dr Patrick Tolani and Managing Director, African Development RENEWVIA, Clay Taber during the signing of MoU between CESEL and African Development RENEWVIA on the Development of Solar Microgrids in 25 communities across Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Managing Director, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Mr Ernest Mupwaya; Managing Director, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr Oladele Amoda; Coordinator, Power Africa, Andy Herscowitz and the Representative of the Managing Director , Benin Distribution Company, Kunbi Labiyi during a workshop on Advancing Power sector in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja (14/2/17) 
  • Commissioner for Gender Affairs in Enugu State, Mrs Peace Nnaji; President of National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), Amb. Gloria Shoda; and wife of the Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs Akunna Ubosi, during the 2017 Convention of the NCWS, in Enugu on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Residents of Lake-View Phase 1 Estate, Amuwo Odofin, Chief Ozoemena Umeh and Mr Valentine Buraimoh; Chairman of the group, Chief Joe Otiora; representative of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Agboola Dabiri; and Vice Chairman, Mr Vincent Buraimoh, at the inauguration of 500 meters road constructed by residents of Lake-View Phase 1 Estate, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof. Olusegun Ajiboye; Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Prof. Adebola Ekanola; Dean, Faculty of Education, Prof. Mojeed Akinsola; and Librarian of the institution, Mrs Taiwo Akinde, at the induction of the University of Ibadan grandaunts into the teaching Profession by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • University of Ibadan grandaunts during their induction into the teaching profession by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Commissioner for Agriculture in Anambra, Mr Afam Mbanefo; Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Mark Okoye; Gov. Willie Obiano; and National Chairman of APGA, Dr Victor Oye, during the governor's inspection of abbatoir facility in Awka on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Some ladies carry posters to sensitise the public on sex education during an activity to mark St. Valentine’s Day, at the gate of the University of Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: A participant, Alhaji Tejan Cole; Deputy Director-General, International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr Kenton Dashiell; and Executive Director, African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), Dr Denis Kyetere, at an annual review and planning meeting on Cowpea project at IITA in Ibadan on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Director, Finance and Accounts, Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Kayode Musbau; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Permanent Secretary, Mrs Ayotunde Adesugba and Director of Culture, Industries and Heritage, Mr Seyi Womiloju, during the Ministry’s 2017 Budget Defence before the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (L); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Abubakar Magaji, with other management staff, during the Ministry’s 2017 Budget Defence before the Senate Committee on Housings in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Primary School Pupils learning under a tree in Jalingo Primary school, Gulak Town, Madagali LGA following the destruction of their classrooms by Boko Haram in Adamawa (14/2/17) 
  • From left: Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Sen Abubakar Moallahyidi; Clerk of the Committee, Alhaji Abbas Mohammed and Chairman, Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism, Mr Matthew Urhoghide, during the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism 2017 Budget Defence at the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Plateau youths protesting in front of the State House of Assembly over alleged hardship in the country, on Tuesday (14/2/17) in Jos 
  • Policemen guiding Plateau State House of Assembly during a protest over alleged hardship in the country by some youths in Jos on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • People of Ogbia Kingdom celebrating the 5th anniversary of Seriake Dickson as Governor of Bayelsa in Yenagoa on Tuesday (14/2/17 
  • People of Ogbia Kingdom celebrating the 5th anniversary of Seriake Dickson as Governor of Bayelsa in Yenagoa on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
  • Former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida receiving a former Vice President/Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during the latter’s courtesy visit in Minna on Tuesday (14/2/17) 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 World Bank Buhari asked us to focus on northern Nigeria - Bank Presidentbullet
2 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into...bullet
3 Osinbajo I signed NNPC financing arrangements not contract as acting...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Monkeypox in Lagos means Nigeria is in big trouble
Monkeypox Edo Government to establish quarantine centre
Monkeypox Panic as army offers free medical service in Anambra
Monkeypox Oyo strengthens surveillance measures against disease
Monkeypox Parents withdraw children from schools in South-East over disease
In Anambra Army, Police dismiss monkey pox vaccination
Monkeypox 5 ways to avoid getting infected with virus
Monkepox No chance for disease – Ondo Government

Local

Resident doctors
In Oyo LAUTECH striking doctors demand 12 months salary arrears
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo VP proposes private partnership in varsity funding
Nigerian president, Buhari at a UN-meeting
Kashim Shettima Borno Governor says Buhari’s World Bank appeal aimed at rebuilding North-East
Resident doctors
Nigeria Medical Association Doctors demand explanation on private practice ban by FG