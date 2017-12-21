Home > News > Local >

Banks And Other Financial Institutions Act :  Bill to regulate bank charges passes second reading

Banks And Other Financial Institutions Act Bill to regulate bank charges passes second reading

The amendment seeks to mandate banks and other financial institution in Nigeria to state in writing, all charges and fees accruing to any transactions in the banks.

  • Published:
Buhari shut Jibrin up by asking for evidence on Budget Padding play

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(Paradigm)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bill for an Act to amend the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The amendment seeks to mandate banks and other financial institution in Nigeria to state in writing, all charges and fees accruing to any transactions in the banks.

The bill which was sponsored by Rep. Jones Onyereri (Imo-PDP) also seeks to increase penalties to deter corporate and individual misconduct.

Leading the debate, Onyereri said the bill seeks to amend the banking Act and to among other things, regulate banks and other financial institutions.

The legislator said in line with the current economic realities, there was a need to deter incessant contravention of banking laws.

He said that the bill, when amended will prohibit carrying on of such businesses in the country and streamline the operations of banks and financial institutions in Nigeria to conform with international best practices.

Rep. Daniel Reyenieju (Delta-PDP) said that there are many victims of arbitrary charges and that there was need for banks and financial institutions to be transparent.

Reyenieju acknowledged that the banks were out to make profits but stressed that the process most be open for the customer to know.

In his ruling, the Speaker Yakubu Dogara referred the bill to the House Committee on Banking and Currency for further legislative actions.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Great Hijab Debate Classmates of law school rebel talk to Pulse...bullet
2 Libya Slave Trade Nigerian 'mafia' working with citizens to smuggle...bullet
3 Donald Trump Hello Ibadan, a US Judge born in your city just made...bullet

Related Articles

Mudashiru Obasa 2018: Our promise to Lagosians
Melaye Senator plays football with other lawmakers (Photos)
Dogara Speaker's biography reveals he spent 1-year in mother's womb
Call To Bar Reps to investigate hijab controversy
David Mark Former Senate President says EFCC’s allegations are baseless
Muhammadu Buhari Union wants President to halt sale of national historical assets
Pulse List 2017 7 Women in leadership this year
Jibrin Dogara's lies shows he's panicky and lame
Buhari President approves appointment of managerial staff for AUSC Region 2 headquarters
#NoNGOBill Groups protest against regulation bill at National Assembly

Local

NNPC to flood market with petrol to end scarcity
Fuel Scarcity NNPC to flood market with petrol
Let's pray for our soldiers fighting Boko Haram, Buhari says in Christmas message
Buhari 'Things will get better soon,' President assures Nigerians in Christmas message
Fayose calls for Buhari's resignation as Minister of Petroleum over fuel scarcity
Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians
APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames fuel scarcity on corruption
Fuel Scarcity APGA asks Buhari to appoint substantive minister, blames scarcity on corruption