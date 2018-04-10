Home > News > Local >

Army sets up committee to probe Gen. Danjuma’s allegation

Yakubu Danjuma Army sets up committee to probe ex-chief’s allegation

Danjuma on March 24 at the convocation of Taraba State University in Jalingo,  alleged that some troops on internal operation in Taraba colluded  with killers and marauding herdsmen  and did not protect the people  against attacks.

  • Published:
Ex-minister Theophilus Danjuma says the army is compromised play

Former defence minister Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma

(allafrica)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Monday inaugurated a 10-man committee to probe the allegation levelled against the army by Lt. Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, a retired, former chief of army staff.

Danjuma on March 24 at the convocation of Taraba State University in Jalingo,  alleged that some troops on internal operation in Taraba colluded  with killers and marauding herdsmen  and did not protect the people  against attacks.

“You must rise to protect yourselves from these people; if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die

“I ask all of you to be on the alert and defend your country, defend your state,”  he admonished.

Danjuma said the unnecessary killings, which is akin to “an act of ethnic cleansing” being perpetuated against the people of Taraba, specifically, and Nigeria, at large, must stop.

He then accused the military of being part of the killings: “This ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military; they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because  you have no other place to go”.

Danjuma’s call ignited  mixed reactions around the country  and it now appears, the military wants to get to the root of the accusation.

The army in February deployed troops in Taraba and five other states under “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma – Cat Race,’’ to assist civil authority in tackling herdsmen/farmers clashes and other forms of criminality.

Inaugurating the committee, Buratai noted that the allegation by Danjuma could make Nigerians lose confidence in the army, hence the need to investigate to determine its veracity.

According to him, the deployment of soldiers in recent military operations, particularly in Taraba state has been criticised by individuals and interests groups from different sectors of the society.

“Some of these concerns have come from the state government, Non-Governmental Organisations and very senior citizens from the state.

“Most recently on the 24 of March, 2018, a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. T.Y. Danjuma (rtd), speaking during the convocation of the Taraba State University, alleged that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, colluded with the armed bandits and other criminal element in the society.

“Statement of this nature could damage the reputation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and thus cannot be ignored if the Nigerian Army is to continue to earn the trust of the populace.

“Thus, it became imperative for the Nigerian Army to set up this panel to confirm the veracity or otherwise of this allegation,’’ Buratai said.

He said that the army was well spread across the country and deployed in virtually all the states for one internal security operation or the other.

“So, here lies the need for the army to get it very clear and to get its name out of this unnecessary allegation.’’

The army chief, however, stated that the army was “ready to take responsibility if found to have colluded with criminal elements as alleged.

Buratai, therefore, charged the committee to do a thorough job as members  were carefully selected.

He also charged them to visit all flash points, particularly in Taraba and interact with stakeholders and interest groups, as well as other states  to come up with a comprehensive report.

According to him, the task at hand is a burning national issue. He urged the committee to treat this assignment with all the seriousness it deserves.

The head of the committee, retired Maj.-Gen. John Nimyel thanked the chief of army staff for the confidence reposed in members and promised to do a thorough job.

“We are going to try to present to you an acceptable report for the good of the Nigerian Army and nation. This is all I can say for now,’’ Nimyel said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee has 10 days to submit its report.

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) and Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) were represented on the committee.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Orji Kalu Ex-Governor arrives Ekiti, describes Fayose as his boybullet
2 Offa Robbery Attack Police arrest 7 suspectsbullet
3 Niger Delta How FG continues to fight militants over control of oilbullet

Related Articles

Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties
PDP Party accuses FG of planning to arrest opposition members
TY Danjuma Presidency says ex-Army chief's 'self defence' statement is "shocking" and "scary"
Looters List Report to EFCC with your loots, PDP tells Saraki, Amaechi, 50 others
Pulse Opinion Danjuma’s herdsmen speech is reckless, unacceptable
TY Danjuma 'We're neutral in herdsmen killings,' Nigerian Army replies ex-defence minister
Dapchi Girls FG releases comprehensive list of the abducted 110 schoolgirls
Illegal Gun Importation We gave police, DSS N1M to move 661 riffles - Suspect
Nollywood Will 2018 be a better year for the Nigerian film industry?
Pulse List 5 most anticipated Nollywood movies of 2018

Local

Tens of thousands of people are holed up in the camp at Rann -- many live in tents or ramshackle dwellings
In Nigeria 14 hurt in new fires at camp for displaced people
Thugs attack Atiku's presidential campaign office in Buhari's Katsina
Atiku Thugs attack ex-VP's presidential campaign office in Buhari's Katsina
Herdsmen kill 24 Benue residents in 3 days
Ogbeh Agric minister warns herdsmen/farmers crisis will get worse in 2019
Shekau declares fresh war on Nigeria in new video
Nigerian Army Troops destroy camps abandoned by herdsmen in Benue