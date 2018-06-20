Pulse.ng logo
Apologise to Benue people - Ortom tells defence minister

The minister had earlier called for the suspension of the anti-grazing law put in place by the Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states Governors.

  • Published:
Governor Samuel Ortom demands apology from defence minister play

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

(36NG)
The Benue state Governor has called on the Defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali to apologise to the people of the state.

According to Ortom, the minister should have allowed the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh handle the issue.

The Governor also asked Dan-Ali is acting as if he is the spokesperson of the umbrella group of cattle rearers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

“Coming from a security council meeting and making such statements, some people took it as the opinion of the security council. When he clarified that it was his personal opinion, it solved some problems. He needs to apologise to Nigerians,” Ortom said.

ALSO READ: What you need to know about Benue's Fulani herdsmen crisis

Senate’s reaction

Following the minister’s comment, Senate asked the Minister of Defence to withdraw his statement calling for ban of anti-grazing law.

This was presented on the floor of the Senate by Sen. Barnabas Gemade representing Benue North East.

Gemade said the call was not necessary, adding that it was worrisome for such a statement to come from a cabinet member that ought to help find solution to incessant killings in the states.

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

