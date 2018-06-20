Apologise to Benue people - Ortom tells defence minister

news

The Benue state Governor has called on the Defence minister, Mansur Dan-Ali to apologise to the people of the state.

The minister had earlier called for the suspension of the anti-grazing law put in place by the Benue, Taraba and Ekiti states Governors.

According to Ortom, the minister should have allowed the minister of agriculture, Audu Ogbeh handle the issue.

The Governor also asked Dan-Ali is acting as if he is the spokesperson of the umbrella group of cattle rearers, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

“Coming from a security council meeting and making such statements, some people took it as the opinion of the security council. When he clarified that it was his personal opinion, it solved some problems. He needs to apologise to Nigerians,” Ortom said.

Senate’s reaction

Following the minister’s comment, Senate asked the Minister of Defence to withdraw his statement calling for ban of anti-grazing law.

This was presented on the floor of the Senate by Sen. Barnabas Gemade representing Benue North East.

Gemade said the call was not necessary, adding that it was worrisome for such a statement to come from a cabinet member that ought to help find solution to incessant killings in the states.