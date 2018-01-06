APC not involved in appointment of dead board members - Oyegun

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the controversial appointment of eight dead Nigerians as board members of federal agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Saturday, January 8, 2018, the APC national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun said the ruling party was not part of the final compilation of the said list.

The APC chairman noted that a lot had happened since the list was transmitted to the president in 2015.

"The list has caused enough controversy, it is pretty obvious that that the party was not involved in the final completion of the list," Oyegun said.

"We demanded that that every state send nominees names to the committee set up for that but between then and now a lot has happened.

"People have changed parties, people have died, three governors who were not there before are now with us.

"It is my hope that we will be fully involved in review that has to now rake place," he declared.

APC convention underway

Oyegun disclosed that preparations are in top gear for the party's National Executive Council (NEC) and national conventions.

"We will have our convention. This month we are going to start with the NEC that will approve the programme for the convention leading up to the convention," the APC chairman announced.

With emphasis on the rail and power projects of the federal government, Oyegun assured Nigerians that the Buhari administration is laying the foundation for Nigeria's greatness.

"The polity is settling down. The economy is recovering strongly," Oyegun said.

"Power will continue to improve not only in terms of generation but distribution. What Buhari's government has achieved is that it (power) has stabilised," he added.