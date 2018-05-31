Adelabu bows out as CBN Deputy Governor

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted the disengagement of the Deputy Governor in charge of Operations at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Adebayo Adelabu, with effect from July 15, 2018.

CBN Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okorafor stated this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, saying that Buhari in a letter dated May 24, 2018, wished Adelabu well in his future endeavor.

“I appreciate your services in the Central Bank of Nigeria since April 9, 2014.

“I wish you the very best in your future ambition and continued commitment to public service in our country as you seek to play a more active role in politics, in your home state,” the president said.

A source at the CBN, which preferred anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Adelabu left to seek election as the Governor of Oyo state.

NAN recalls that Adelabu assumed duty as CBN Deputy Governor on April 9, 2014.

Over the four years in his career at CBN, he served as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, Corporate Services, and lastly Operations.