Governor Sule raises alarm over rising kidnappings, militia activities

Sule stated this during an emergency security council meeting on Monday in Lafia. The governor said that the emergency meeting was to assess the security situation with the view to proffering solution to kidnapping and other emerging threats.

“The essence of the meeting is to look at the security situation that we have seen, especially during my absence to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

“It’s indeed a point of worry that we continue to see an increase in the number of kidnapping especially in Keffi, Doma, Lafia, Awe, Obi, Keana, Karu and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of the state.

“We have also seen an increase in the activities of militia terrorising innocent people, especially in areas surrounding Shegye, Katakpa, and some other villages in Toto Local Government Area.

“We have also seen some increase in the dispute especially between communities similar to the one we have seen in Udege area where a person was killed as a result of misunderstanding within the same ethnic group,” he stated.

Sule pointed out that the state government would not tolerate any single ethic group vigilante in the state. He appreciated his Deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, for effectively serving as acting governor while he was away to Saudi Arabia on Lesser Hajj.