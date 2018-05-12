Home > News > Local >

15,000 security personnel on duty for LG polls in Kaduna State — CP

No fewer than 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure law  and order during the local government elections in Kaduna State on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Iwar, has said

Iwar made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, adding that the personnel were from Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

He advised the electorate to obey the rules guiding the electoral process.

“Avoid anything that would bring problem to the electoral process; it is to our advantage to have vibrant democracy.’’

Iwar urged politicians to control and guide their supporters to ensure a smooth, free, fair and credible electoral process.

You are also to note that using electronic voting in this local government election is first of its kind in Nigeria.

“The system is very transparent, difficult to manipulate, so, whoever snatches ballot boxes will not achieve anything.”

The commissioner warned that any breach of peace would not be tolerated. 

