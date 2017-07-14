On episode three of "Lagos Big Boy," BJ is about to sign his new contract with Magix, the guys think they are being followed, and Ebuka might be in trouble.

NdaniTv has released the third episode of the new web series, "Lagos Big Boy."

On episode three of the series, BJ is about to sign his new contract with Magix and this could be the start of his career.

The guys think they are being followed, and Ebuka might be in trouble.

Lagos "Big Boy" is a story of four aspiring young men who tackle the challenges of being successful in the city that never sleeps, getting themselves mixed up in all sorts of ‘hustle’ to actualize their dreams of attaining the ultimate Big Boy status.

The series, produced by NdaniTV with Dare Olaitan of ‘Ojukokoro’ fame as writer and director, features an all-male lead cast.

The show features Gbolahan ‘Bollylomo’ Olatunde, and Chukwuebuka ‘ChueyChu’ Okoye alongside Charles Etubiebi Oke and Tosan Wiltshere as the main lead characters.