Goodluck Jonathan :  They didn't steal 35 TVs from my house - Ex-President says

Goodluck Jonathan They didn't steal 35 TVs from my house - Ex-President says

The former President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze said six policemen were involved in the theft.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

(AFP/File)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that six television sets, three refrigerators were stolen from his house, and not 36 Plasma television sets and 25 refrigerators.

The former President, in a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze said six policemen were involved in the theft.

This is contrary to a statement issued by the Abuja police command saying that only four policemen were involved.

Speaking further, Jonathan said “Following series of enquiries from journalists and other concerned Nigerians on the extent of the reported vandalisation and theft in the house of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan located in Gwarimpa, Abuja, we, therefore, would like to make the following clarifications: The theft was discovered last month upon which a report was duly lodged with the relevant police authorities.

“The police immediately commenced investigations which led to the arrest and detention of some suspects, six of whom were policemen, even as investigations continue.

“The house, which the former President bought from CITEC estate developers in 2004, was totally stripped bare by the thieves who stole every movable item in the house, including furniture sets, beds, electronics, toilet and electrical fittings, as well as all internal doors and frames.

ALSO READ: Goodluck Jonathan's former CSO reported dead

 “However, contrary to exaggerated reports in some media, only six television sets, three refrigerators and one gas cooker were stolen. Being that the house is a modest, a 4-bedroom duplex, it couldn’t have been fitted with “36 Plasma television sets and about 25 refrigerators” as falsely reported by some media outfits.

“We thank all Nigerians for their show of concern and wish to convey the former President’s goodwill to all Nigerians.”

According to Vanguard, a source involved in the investigation said two dealers who bought the items stolen from GEJ’s home are at large.

Reports say the Policemen who allegedly looted the Abuja house of former President Goodluck Jonathan have been arrested.

