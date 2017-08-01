3 policemen arrested for 'looting' Goodluck Jonathan's house

The Policemen who allegedly looted the Abuja house of former President Goodluck Jonathan have been arrested, Punch reports.

It had been reported that the officers were standing guard at the building located in Gwarimpa, and carted away values while at it.

They were said to have admitted to selling some of the items in the house.

The items include expensive furniture, television sets, refrigerators, split air conditioners, bowler hats, designer suits and some Ijaw attire.

"The policemen who are supposed to be on guard duty at the house have been detained for questioning. Investigation to find out what actually happened is currently in progress," a statement issued by the Federal Capital Police Command said.

ALSO READ: Jonathan denies collecting cash from Malabu oil deal

The Officers face dismissal from Police force for gross misconduct in additional to other criminal charges.