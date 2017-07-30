Home > Local >

Buhari :  Osinbajo panel asks President to sack Babachir, Oke

According to an inside source, the Osinbajo led panel indicted the two top government officials.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari

The recommendations of the investigative panel set up by President Buhari to look into the allegations against some top officials in his govt. has been revealed.

The panel, headed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was asked to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke.

According to Daily Post, an inside source revealed that the Osinbajo led panel indicted the two top government officials.

The source also said “The report of the investigations is ready. The two suspended officials were recommended for total disengagement and replacement. It is clearly stated in the report that they should not be brought back to their positions. They are to be disengaged as recommended.

“As promised, the committee gave fair hearing to all the parties involved. It was a thorough investigation. You would recall that the investigation was slightly extended beyond the two-week period which Mr President gave the committee.”

This is coming after Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state threatened to drag the Acting President to court if the panel report was not made public.

