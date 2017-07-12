Home > Local >

Killing suspected members uncivilised – DIG

Badoo Killing suspected members uncivilised – DIG

More than 200 suspected members of the group have been arrested in different parts of Ikorodu after they allegedly killed some innocent persons. 

  • Published:
play

Badoo Cult Senator Ashafa commends Ikorodu residents, decries jungle justice
African Magic Briton sells tea to survive after Kenyan lover stole his money
Badoo 'My brother was never a cult member' - Sister of comedian lynched in Ikorodu
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The demon of fighting that dwells among us
Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodu
Mistaken Identity 'How I was almost killed by my neighbours' - Ikorodu resident
Pulse Special Who will save men from domestic violence?
Jungle Justice Reports emerge of more Badoo lynchings in Ogun, Lagos
Gani Adams 'Badoo members are sponsored by influential people in Lagos' - OPC Leader
Badoo Ikorodu residents speak to Pulse on their daily nightmare
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Israel Ajao, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police  (DIG), on Tuesday appealed to members of the public to stop killing suspected members of the badoo cult group terrorising Ikorodu,  Lagos.

Ajao, Chairman, Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC),  made the appeal during a security town hall meeting organised by the corps for communities in and around Ikorodu.

He described the killing of suspected badoo members by a mob as uncivilised.

“If anyone arrests any suspect, he should hand him  over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution.

”Juggle justice is not the solution to crime and criminality.

”I, therefore, appeal that such an action should stop. The police in Lagos are doing well and they have all it takes to handle the situation.

“All they need is information. That is the reason for this meeting. Badoo boys are human beings, they live with us; people must say what they know about them.

“I want all private security organisations to register with LNSC so that we can work together,“ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traditional rulers, religious leaders, transporters, traders, the youth,  military, paramilitary  and private security organisation’s attended the meeting.

The traditional ruler of Imota, Oba Mudasiru  Agoro, who spoke on behalf of traditional rulers,  urged security agencies, particularly the police,  to deploy intelligence officers to the grassroots to get information.

He also urged security agencies to share information, while urging the communities to know people around them.

Other speakers at the meeting agreed to any measure the government and security agencies were taking to address the badoo menace.

NAN reports that more than six persons suspected to be members of badoo cult  have be killed by a mob in Ikorodu in the past two months.

More than 200 suspected members of the  group  have been arrested in different parts of Ikorodu after they allegedly killed some innocent persons. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President reveals shocking secrets about Abachabullet
2 Ali Ndume Govt knows 'sponsors of Boko Haram', says Senatorbullet
3 Fashola, National Assembly Who landed the deadliest punch?bullet

Local

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Imo gov bans monarchs from speaking in English at official events
Senator Oluremi Tinubu
Oluremi Tinubu Senator's sponsored bill to amend Police Act scales second reading
Rilwan Akiolu, Oba of Lagos
Oba Akiolu White cap chief says Lagos monarch was chosen by the gods
Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly.
Lagos Assembly Lawmakers move to halt indiscriminate cutting of roads