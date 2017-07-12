Ibrahim Magu :  Court directs processes to be served on 3 Sun reporters

An Ikeja High Court on Wednesday directed that court processes should be served on three reporters of the Sun Newspaper over an alleged libellous publication against Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Sun reporters are Fred Itua, James Ojo and Lawrence Enyoghase.

Joined as a co-defendant in the suit is the Editor, Saturday Sun.

Magu is seeking N5 billion compensation from the newspaper over a news story with the headline: “Magu under Fresh Probe over 2 Abuja Mansions”, published in the March 25 edition of the Saturday Sun and authored by the three journalists.

The EFCC boss alleged in the suit that the reporters had “willfully and maliciously made false, destructive, and defamatory statements against him.”

The publication had alleged that Magu owned two mansions in two different streets in Maitama, a highbrow area of Abuja.

The EFCC boss, however, denied the claims, stating before the court that neither he or his spouse owned property in Maitama.

Magu had earlier demanded a public apology and immediate retraction within seven days of the publication.

Sun Newspaper’s refusal to publish an apology prompted the EFCC boss to file a suit at the court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Magu was in court for Wednesday’s proceedings with his lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu.

Shittu had moved a motion ex parte seeking to serve the reporters the originating processes on their last known address which was given as No. 2, Coscharis St., off Happy Home Avenue, Kirikiri Industrial Layout, Apapa, Lagos.

Justice Josephine Oyefeso granted Magu’s request and adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for trial.