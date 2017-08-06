Home > Local >

Gunmen kill Catholic church members during morning mass

Gunmen kill Catholic church members during morning mass

The unidentified gunmen attacked worshippers in the church on Sunday, August 6, 2017 during the 5:45 a.m. mass.

Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed scores of people worshipping at the St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

TheCable reports that the unidentified gunmen attacked worshippers in the church on Sunday, August 6, 2017 during the 5:45 a.m. mass.

They had first identified a particular man and shot him after which they took on other worshippers.

The report said they later went on rampage and shot at the remaining worshippers numbering over 100.

Scores of people were killed in the church while other critically injured worshippers died on the way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

The source however said the priest of the church was not wounded in the incident.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Garba Umar, confirmed the incident, adding that more details would be given after investigations. 

