Fayose condemns Anambra church massacre

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the callous killing of scores of people worshipping at the St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, on Sunday, August 6, 2017.

According to reports, an unidentified man went inside the Church, shot at a man, Chief Akunwafor Ikegwuonwu, before shooting sporadically at other worshippers.

The attack, which happened during mass, has claimed 11 lives, leaving 18 others injured.

Taking to his Twitter page, @GovAyoFayose, on Monday, August 7, Governor Fayose condemned the "hearless murder".

In a series of tweets, he posted, "Killing fellow human beings is devilish, not to talk of killings in the house of God. I condemn the Ozubulu murder in its entirety.

"On this heartless murder of Nigerians at Ozubulu, Anambra State, police and other security agencies must carry out thorough investigation.

"It is time for us as a nation to have another look at our moral values. Where did we get it so wrong that we now kill one another at will?

"Boko Haram in NE, Badoo in Lagos, herdsmen across the country, ritual killers everywhere, and now drug war, what's wrong with us as a people?

"I commiserate with the Catholic Church, govt & people of Anambra State as well families of victims of the wicked and devilish killings."

The governor's condemnation of the attack comes after President Muhammadu Buhari called the attack, "an appalling crime against humanity and unspeakable sacrilege".

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Garba Umar, told newsmen that the police have launched a manhunt for those responsible and promised to bring them to justice.