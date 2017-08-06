Home > Local >

Police links attack on church to community members abroad

Anambra Church Killings Death toll rises to 11 as police links attack to community members abroad

Umar said that the Anambra police command had invited some suspects who would be useful to the investigation.

  • Published:

In Anambra Gunman kills Catholic church members during morning mass
Anambra Church Killings Police confirm death of 8 church worshippers, 18 injured
Xenophobia 'Leave or we kill you all' - SA hate group threaten Nigerians
Armed Robbery Car thieves dispossess woman of her vehicle
InKatsina Gunmen storm bar killing 5, others wounded
Kidnapping Abductors demand N2.5m ransom for Catholic priest
Official Rascals Soldiers allegedly kill 6 youths protesting murder on Monarch in Plateau
In Lokoja Redeem church invaded by gunmen during service, kidnap pastor
Sacrilege Pastor robbed in Benue
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Anambra State police has linked the Anambra Church killings to a feud between members of the community living outside Nigeria.

The news of the development is coming just as the Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar informed that the death toll in the attack on worshippers has increased to 11 and 18 injured.

Umar, who spoke at a news conference in Awka on Sunday, August 6, 2017, ruled out the possibility of a terror attack saying that the command had invited some suspects who would be useful to the investigation.

In his words: “At about 6.30 a.m. today, Aug. 6, I got a distress call that gunmen had invaded and shot at worshippers at St. Philips Catholic Church, Umuezekwe, Ofufe, Amakwa Village in Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Located Government Area.

“As a result, I, the Commissioner of Police, led my operatives immediately to the scene to rescue worshippers.

“The command, under my watch, will leave no stone unturned in locating and prosecuting those behind the massacre of innocent worshippers.

ALSO READ: Police confirm death of 8 church worshippers, 18 injured

“The intelligence report and preliminary investigation showed that the incident was as a result of a feud between two individuals from the same community living outside Nigeria.

“One of the individuals built the church where the shooting occurred; it is definitely not a terrorist attack in the mould of Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen attack.

“The command will brief the public after investigation is concluded; I commiserate with all those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident.

“I also encourage `ndi’ Anambra to be vigilant and to promptly report suspicious movements or strange observation of persons and actions in their localities to the security agencies,” Mr. Umar said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Assembly Senate orders arrest of Globacom CEO, 29 others over...bullet
2 Ben Bruce Nigeria is in big trouble, we need to discuss with Buhari -...bullet
3 Jide Omokore Skye Bank to take over Diezani’s associate's oil wells...bullet

Local

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara
Anambra Church Killings Dogara says attack is abominable, barbaric and inhuman
Gov. Willie Obiano thinks Nigeria needs prayers
Anambra Church Killings Monarchs condemn shooting of worshippers
Gov Samuel Ortom
Ortom Gov says Benue State needs N40bn to clear salary arrears
Yemi Osinbajo
ICPC Presidency steps down 2 new board nominees over investigation by commission