Home > Local >

'Buhari's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says

Buhari 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said Buhari was cheerful and surprisingly looking better than envisaged.

  • Published:
Buhari meets governors in London play

Buhari meets governors in London

Itse Sagay Buhari's advisor says SANs frustrating corruption cases should be barred from courts
Constitution Amendment Senate votes against restructuring
Osinbajo Acting President swears in Ocheni, Hassan as new ministers
Obono-Obla Buhari's aide blames EFCC, ICPC for court losses
In Borno Many oil workers reported dead in Boko Haram ambush
Buhari Why President is welcoming visitors now - Garba Shehu
Aisha Buhari First Lady calls for joint efforts to eradicate child, maternal death
Buhari Economic expert wants Nigerians to stop blaming President for recession
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

One of the PDP Governors who visited President Muhammadu Buhari in London has described his recovery as a miracle.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, said Buhari was cheerful and surprisingly looking better than envisaged.

Umahi and seven other Governors met with the President on Wednesday, July 26 - they were the second batch of political leaders to meet Buhari since the visitation window opened.

Buhari meets governors in London play

Buhari meets governors in London

 

Some APC Governors and Chieftains were the first set to visit Buhari in London.

Speaking to Punch, Umahi said the President will return to the country as soon as his doctors clear him.

He said, "We met a cheerful President whose level of recovery is a miracle. We know he will soon return home as soon as his doctors certify him to do so. What he’s treating is not mere malaria that we can say he will return today or tomorrow.

"However, we are happy and we thank God for what we saw. It is contrary to the pictures people are painting on the social media. The President we saw is recuperating well and we are happy for that.

"It is even better that, we as members of the opposition party, are among the entourage. Nigerians should continue to pray for the President."

ALSO READ: 'Investigate Fayose over comment on Buhari's health', APC tells DSS

He also commended the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, saying he is doing a great job in Buhari's absence.

"We don’t need to panic because we have a hardworking acting President who is doing a fantastic job. All we need to do as Nigerians is to continue to pray for the President," the Governor added.

Others governors who visited the President on Wednesday were Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom); Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara); Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Umar Ganduje (Kano); and Kashim Shettima (Borno).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
3 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet

Local

Usman Yusuf
NHIS Reps reject agency's budget over suspension of its Executive Secretary
Prof. Itse Sagay
Itse Sagay Buhari's advisor says SANs frustrating corruption cases should be barred from courts
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
NNPC Troops rescue kidnapped staff, recover corpses
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun govt not owing workers - governor says