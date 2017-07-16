Home > Local >

Buhari :  President may not be stable till the end of his term – Prophet Ayodele

Buhari President may not be stable till the end of his term – Prophet Ayodele

Prophet Ayodele also called on Nigerians to pray for the recovery of the President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May play

A file photo taken on March 10, 2017 of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has been receiving unspecified medical treatment in Britain since May

(AFP/File)

Buhari Voice of America correspondent releases President’s picture on Twitter?
Buhari President calls Bisi Akande, sends condolence letter
Buhari ‘President’s version of YouWiN is a scam’, awardees tell Pulse
Buhari President will be back 'very shortly', says Osinbajo
Bisi Akande Presidency, govs, APC, condole with APC chieftain over wife’s death
Mohammed Adoke Buhari’s govt is fighting opponents, not corruption – Ex-AGF says
Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodele
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has released a prophecy concerning President Buhari.

The prophet said that the President may not be stable till the end of his term.

According to Daily Post, he said he saw the Nigerian flag flying at half-mast.

Prophet Ayodele also called on Nigerians to pray for the recovery of the President.

According to him, “He [Buhari] may not be stable till the end of his term.

“Honestly, Buhari needs prayers. His family needs to pray very well for him.

“I am not saying the medical treatment he is receiving will not work, but it is not the lasting solution. It is only God that can sustain his life. Buhari must not die because if he dies, it will affect a lot of things in the North.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo's life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodele

“But I see the national flag being flown at half mast, but I don’t know where that is coming from.

“Oyegun’s seat is shaking. His position will be in crisis if Buhari fails to continue.”

The prophet also revealed that some people want to dethrone Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

Image
  • rom left: Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode; Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State; Co-Chairman, Lagos at 50 Project, Rep. Habib Fasinro; Sen. Solomon Olamilekan; and Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs Adebimpe Akinsola, during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert, at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02885/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN  
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02886/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • Fireworks during the Grand Finale of Lagos at 50 Concert at Eko Atlantic in Lagos on Sunday (28/5/17) evening. 02887/29/5/2017/Supo Olosunde/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau; Acting President Yemi Osinbajo; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, at the National Social Investment Programme tittled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02888/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige; FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammed Bello; and APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, welcoming Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02889/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN 
  • Participants at the National Social Investment Programme titled: "A Smile for Every Nigerian", to mark the second year of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (29/5/17). 02890/29/5/2017/Callistus Ewelike/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Ogun, Mrs Gladys Mbachi (L) and Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, inspecting a quarter guard by corps members during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC camp at Sagamu in Ogun. 02891/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) cultural troupe entertaining guests during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02892/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN  
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members engage in a “Tug-of-War” exercise, during the visit of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure to Ogun camp of the NYSC in Sagamu. 02893/29/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu; Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; the Governor’s wife, Monica; and Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo, during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02894/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of traditional rulers attending Democracy Day celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02895/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • Atilogwu dancers from Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State performing during Democracy Day 2017 celebration in Enugu on Monday (29/5/17). 02896/29/5/2017/Mike Agada/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Deputy Governor of Plateau, Prof. Sonni Tyoden; Secretary to the State Government, Mr Rufus Bature; and Gov. Simon Lalong, during the town hall meeting with stakeholders to mark Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02897/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of stakeholders during the town hall meeting to Democratic Day 2017 celebration in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02898/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • An accident scene near Plateau State Tourism Corporation headquarters on Yakubu Gowon Way in Jos on Monday (29/5/17). 02899/29/5/2017/Sunday Adah/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Oyo Sate, Mrs Ifeoma Anidobi; Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure; and others during the visit of the Director-General to NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02900/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members cheer the visiting Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02901/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN 
  • National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members sing the corps’ anthem during the visit of Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Sule Kazaure to the NYSC Orientation Camp in Iseyin, Oyo State on Monday (29/5/17). 02902/29/5/2017/Esther Bode-Are/BJO/NAN  
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L), with Deputy Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abdulmumini Fanti, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02903/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Emir of Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman (L), with Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Biliyaminu, during the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Bauchi on Monday (29/5/17). 02904/29/5/2017/Deji Yake/HB/NAN 
  • Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo (R, on the podium), taking salute during a match past at the 2017 Democracy Day celebration in Owerri on Monday (29/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Mr Chris Ezike. 02905/29/5/2017/Chidi Olahete/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan(R); Mrs Nkoyo Ibori (2nd, R); another former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori (3rd, R); wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa (4th, R), her husband Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (5th,R); his Deputy Mr Kingsley Otuaro (6th, R) and his wife, Mrs Ebiere Otuaro(7th, R), during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02906/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (L) his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue during a Praise and Thanksgiving Service to mark Governor Okowa's 2nd year anniversary in office on Monday in Asaba (29/5/17). 02907/29/5/2017/Ifeanyi Olannye/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State; Chief of UNICEF Field Office in Sokoto, Mohammed Mohiuddin and the Education officer of the field office, Tukur Labbo, during the Inauguration of the disbursement of N153 million girl-child education intervention programme at the Government House, Gusau on Monday 02908/29/5/2017/Abubakar Ahmed/HB/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from senators?bullet
2 Namadi Sambo Fake whistleblower in prison over ex-VP's house raidbullet
3 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in...bullet

Local

Diezani Alison-Madueke no longer cares about protecting co-conspirators, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore.
Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in alleged corruption transactions
Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu Prophet Ayodele says IPOB leader will not actualise Biafra
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos on Friday, June 30, 2017
Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodele
Nigeria's Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun speaks at a news conference in Lagos, Nigeria, April 9, 2016.
Kemi Adeosun 'You will pay taxes even if you are a beggar,' Finance minister says