The founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has released a prophecy concerning President Buhari.

The prophet said that the President may not be stable till the end of his term.

According to Daily Post, he said he saw the Nigerian flag flying at half-mast.

Prophet Ayodele also called on Nigerians to pray for the recovery of the President.

According to him, “He [Buhari] may not be stable till the end of his term.

“Honestly, Buhari needs prayers. His family needs to pray very well for him.

“I am not saying the medical treatment he is receiving will not work, but it is not the lasting solution. It is only God that can sustain his life. Buhari must not die because if he dies, it will affect a lot of things in the North.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo's life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodele

“But I see the national flag being flown at half mast, but I don’t know where that is coming from.

“Oyegun’s seat is shaking. His position will be in crisis if Buhari fails to continue.”

The prophet also revealed that some people want to dethrone Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.