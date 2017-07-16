Home > Local >

Osinbajo :  Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodele

The man of God also said that God will help Osinbajo, and the plots against him will be exposed.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos on Friday, June 30, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the 5th Annual Christopher Kolade Lecture on Business Integrity in Lagos on Friday, June 30, 2017

A notable Nigerian minister, Prophet Elijah Ayodele has said that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo’s life is in danger.

According to the cleric, some people want to dethrone the Acting President by all means.

According to Daily Post, he said “The vice president’s life is in danger but God will see him through.

“Many things will still be exposed about the plots against him.

“There are so many things we don’t see now; the vice president is struggling against the cabal. As it is now, the villa is vacant.

“We have just started. With Makarfi back in the saddle, PDP will be on its way to gradual recovery if they take the right steps.

“As it is PDP needs proper cleansing. Makarfi can still bring the party back but if the party brings the wrong person for the presidential election in 2019, the party may not win.

“The APC will now have crisis with Makarfi returning except they are able to put their house in order and re-strategise if the party is to retain power.

ALSO READ: How Osinbajo defied Boko Haram to make Borno trip

“At end of the day, it may neither be APC nor PDP that will get the centre if they fail to present sellable candidates. I don’t want to talk about candidates now; at the appropriate time I will reveal that.

“What I am saying is that Makarfi can still stabilize PDP. What happens in Osun does not mean that PDP is back.

“They should reorganize the party properly and do the right in the party. At the same time APC is cracking.

“If APC wishes to retain the Presidency, they should also ensure they put their house in order.”

This is coming after the Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) warned South-West politicians to stop plotting to remove Buhari.

