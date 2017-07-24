Home > Local >

7 killed as suicide bombers attack Maiduguri IDPs' camps

The bombers reportedly detonated improvised explosive devices in two IDP camps, leaving seven persons dead and 15 injured.

Scene of a suicide bombing in Borno - photo for illustrative purpose only. play

(NAN)

Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers have again struck in Maiduguri, Borno capital, reports said.

It was learnt that the bombers detonated improvised explosive devices in two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, leaving seven persons dead and 15 injured.

A witness, Abacha Modu, cited by The Cable, said the first explosion occurred at 9pm on Sunday, July 23.

But a contrary statement by an unnamed official of the Borno State Emergency  Management Agency (SEMA), said the blast occurred around 11:15pm.

The official was quoted to have said four persons were killed in the second blast, putting the total number of deaths at seven, including the suicide bombers.

The 15 IDPs who were injured in the accident are said to be receiving treatment at the State Specialist Hospital, while those with minor injuries were treated at the camp clinic.

ALSO READ: Suicide bomber dies while waiting to detonate device in Unimaid

The Sunday attack is the latest in a series of suicide bombings that have hit Maiduguri in the last two weeks.

Although the Boko Haram sect has not claimed responsibility for any of most recent attacks, it is the only known extremist group that have been terrorising the northeast for years, having claimed responsibility for thousands of deaths.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

