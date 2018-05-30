Actor, Michael Okon's  pre-wedding pictures are classy AF!

Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Actor, Michael Okon, releases classy AF pre-wedding pictures

Michael and Kosi serve a refreshing cocktail of style, class, love and romance in the pictures you need to check out in our gallery here!

  Published:
Image
Nollywood actor, Michael Okon  and his heartthrob, Kosi, will be married soon and have released  the classiest pre-wedding pictures ahead of that their glorious, big day!

The pair, who have reportedly been dating on the low for a while are finally ready for the altar; and other marriage rites required for the formalization of their burning love for each other.

Their traditional ceremony, which precedes their church ceremony will take place ‘soon,’ according to a statement from the actor’s spokesperson. And it will be taking place at the residence of his fiancée in Imo state, Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba wedding that'll thrill you!

“Pretty Woman” prewedding pictures

The striking pair have just released their pre-wedding pictures to tease and grant us a glimpse into their happiness and the life they’re about to begin together.

Themed after the 1990 movie "Pretty Woman", Michael and Kosi serve a perfect cocktail of style, class, love and romance in all of the pictures which you absolutely should check out in the gallery above!

"Pretty Woman" is a 1990 American romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall from a screenplay by J. F. Lawton.

The film stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.

