Actor, Michael Okon's  pre-wedding pictures are classy AF!

Michael and Kosi serve a refreshing cocktail of style, class, love and romance in the pictures you need to check out in our gallery here!
The pair, who have reportedly been dating on the low for a while are finally ready for the altar; and other marriage rites required for the formalization of their burning love for each other.
Their traditional ceremony, which precedes their church ceremony will take place ‘soon,’ according to a statement from the actor’s spokesperson. And it will be taking place at the residence of his fiancée in Imo state, Nigeria.
ALSO READ: Fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba wedding that'll thrill you!
The striking pair have just released their pre-wedding pictures to tease and grant us a glimpse into their happiness and the life they’re about to begin together.
Themed after the 1990 movie "Pretty Woman", Michael and Kosi serve a perfect cocktail of style, class, love and romance in all of the pictures which you absolutely should check out in the gallery above!
"Pretty Woman" is a 1990 American romantic comedy film directed by Garry Marshall from a screenplay by J. F. Lawton.
The film stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts.