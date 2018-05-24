Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

See fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's traditional wedding

Pulse Weddings These fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's Yoruba ceremony will thrill you!

We're so, so in love with this exciting couple; and you will be, too, especially when you see their fabulous wedding pictures!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hats off to newly-weds, Folake and Demola for pulling off their amazing, all-shades-of-sensational Yoruba traditional wedding ceremony to such perfection!

See fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's traditional wedding play

See fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's traditional wedding

(Klala Photography)


The couple performed their traditional Yoruba marriage rites in February 2017 with family, friends coming together to celebrate the  sealing of the union with them in such fan-fare and happy, happy vibes.

ALSO READ: Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness

See fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's traditional wedding play

See fabulous photos from Folake, Demola's traditional wedding

(Klala Photography)


Klala Photography captures all of these magical moments in the photos in the gallery above.

You totally, totally need to see them all!
____________

Photo @klalaphotography
Mua @Anitabrows
Decor @524events
Aso Oke @shadiat_alasooke
Second dress @tubo_ 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
3 For Men 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriagebullet

Related Articles

For Men 5 romantic ways to let your woman know you love her
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough
Relationship Talk Why would women rather endure abuse than date broke men?
Pulse Weddings Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness
Relationship Talk With Bukky She likes me only when we are together
For Men 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriage
About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriage
Entertainment How the Royal Wedding might influence weddings to come
For Women 5 times you should not shoot your shot with a guy
McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy

Relationships & Weddings

Kanye, Kim Kardashian celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Kanye, Kim Kardashian-West American couple celebrate 4th wedding anniversary
Love
For Men 5 romantic ways to let your woman know you love her
Financial realities of modern relationships.jpg
For Guys Why you shouldn't enter a relationship you can't afford
5 things you should never say to your partner
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough