Literary luminary awarded the prestigious PEN Pinter prize

Chimamanda Adichie receives yet another literary award, this time in honour of the late Nobel laureate, Harold Pinter.

  • Published:
(The Guardian Nigeria)
Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been awarded the PEN Pinter Prize, a prize in honour of late Nobel laureate Harold Pinter.

The prize is awarded to a writer from Britain, the Republic of Ireland or the Commonwealth, who casts an 'unflinching, unswerving' gaze upon the world, and shows a 'fierce intellectual determination to define the real truth of our lives and our societies.'

The late Harold Pinter who the prize is awarded in honour of

(The Guardian)

 

The judges of the prize described Adichie’s understanding of gender, race and global inequality as “sophisticated beyond measure." They continued, “In this age of the privatised, marketised self, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is the exception who defies the rule."

Speaking on being the recipient of the special award, Chimamanda said:

I admired Harold Pinter’s talent, his courage, his lucid dedication to telling his truth, and I am honoured to be given an award in his name.

She will be presented with the prize on October 9. She will also, on that date, announced her co-winner, the winner of the “International Writer of Courage,” a prize given to a writer “who is active in defence of freedom of expression, often at great risk to their own safety and liberty.”

Congratulations to Chimamanda who continues to break down barriers for black female writers and African literaries.

