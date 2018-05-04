Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the show

news

Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly know as Cee-C was one of the most polarising figures in Big Brother history and she fast became the woman that everybody loved to hate . From her windscreen wiper lashes to ripping up her Payporte dress, Cee-C definitely made a statement when it came to fashion. Since leaving the house however, we have watching Cee-C transform from an angry young girl into a poised lady and we take a look at the evolution of her style since leaving the show.

Ask anybody who Cee-C is and they would be able to tell you. The angry young lady who entered the Big Brother house in February fast-became a household name with her outbursts and multiple bust-ups in the house.

Since leaving the house however, Cee-C has seemingly understood the error of her ways and has even agreed to partaking in anger management classes to curb her explosive attitude.

More noticeable however is how Cee-C has blossomed into quite the beauty on her media tour post-BB Naija. Thanks to a group of stylist, MUA's and hairdressers, Cee-C's true beauty has been revealed and over the last couple of weeks we have seen a completely different side of her.

Having worked with some of the most talented make-up artists in Nigeria including Bibyonce and Porzellan beauty, Cee-C's makeup has gone from brash to a subtle, illuminating glam which brings out her natural beauty. Her unruly mane was replaced with a sleek poker straight weave which is reminiscent of Kim K.

The New and Improved Cee-C

As you can see, Cee-C's style has become more refined as she rubs shoulders with celebrities and politicians on her post BB Naija media tour.

Hopefully, this is the beginning of a journey of personal growth for the young star as she works on not only becoming beautiful on the outside but more importantly, on the inside too.