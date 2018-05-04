Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the show

Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Since leaving the house, Cee-C has become the epitome of class and grace and we take a look at our favourite villains fashion journey.

Cee-C's makeup done by the talented MUA Porzellan Beauty play

Cee-C's makeup done by the talented MUA Porzellan Beauty

(Instagram/ @ceec_official)
Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly know as Cee-C was one of the most polarising figures in Big Brother history and she fast became the woman that everybody loved to hate. From her windscreen wiper lashes to ripping up her Payporte dress, Cee-C definitely made a statement when it came to fashion. Since leaving the house however, we have watching Cee-C transform from an angry young girl into a poised lady and we take a look at the evolution of her style since leaving the show.

Ask anybody who Cee-C is and they would be able to tell you. The angry young lady who entered the Big Brother house in February fast-became a household name with her outbursts and multiple bust-ups in the house.

Cee-C as she was in the Big Brother house play

Cee-C as she was in the Big Brother house

(Instagram/ @ceec_official)

 

Since leaving the house however, Cee-C has seemingly understood the error of her ways and has even agreed to partaking in anger management classes to curb her explosive attitude.

More noticeable however is how Cee-C has blossomed into quite the beauty on her media tour post-BB Naija. Thanks to a group of stylist, MUA's and hairdressers, Cee-C's true beauty has been revealed and over the last couple of weeks we have seen a completely different side of her.

Having worked with some of the most talented make-up artists in Nigeria including Bibyonce and Porzellan beauty, Cee-C's makeup has gone from brash to a subtle, illuminating glam which brings out her natural beauty. Her unruly mane was replaced with a sleek poker straight weave which is reminiscent of Kim K.

The New and Improved Cee-C

As you can see, Cee-C's style has become more refined as she rubs shoulders with celebrities and politicians on her post BB Naija media tour.

Hopefully, this is the beginning of a journey of personal growth for the young star as she works on not only becoming beautiful on the outside but more importantly, on the inside too.

