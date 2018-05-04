Looking at the evolution of Cee-C's style since leaving the show

Since leaving the house, Cee-C has become the epitome of class and grace and we take a look at our favourite villains fashion journey.
Ask anybody who Cee-C is and they would be able to tell you. The angry young lady who entered the Big Brother house in February fast-became a household name with her outbursts and multiple bust-ups in the house.
Since leaving the house however, Cee-C has seemingly understood the error of her ways and has even agreed to partaking in anger management classes to curb her explosive attitude.
More noticeable however is how Cee-C has blossomed into quite the beauty on her media tour post-BB Naija. Thanks to a group of stylist, MUA's and hairdressers, Cee-C's true beauty has been revealed and over the last couple of weeks we have seen a completely different side of her.
Having worked with some of the most talented make-up artists in Nigeria including Bibyonce and Porzellan beauty, Cee-C's makeup has gone from brash to a subtle, illuminating glam which brings out her natural beauty. Her unruly mane was replaced with a sleek poker straight weave which is reminiscent of Kim K.
As you can see, Cee-C's style has become more refined as she rubs shoulders with celebrities and politicians on her post BB Naija media tour.
Hopefully, this is the beginning of a journey of personal growth for the young star as she works on not only becoming beautiful on the outside but more importantly, on the inside too.