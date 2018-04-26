Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Cee-C says she will go for counselling after media tour

Big Brother Naija Cee-C says she will go for counselling after media tour

Cee-C, who emerged the 1st runner-up of the #BBNaija show, has confirmed that she would be going for counselling after her media tour.

  • Published:
Cee-C to go for counselling play

Cee-C

(Instagram/Cee-C )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cee-C, who emerged the 1st runner-up of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show, says she would be going for counselling after her media tour.

The former housemate revealed this during a question and answer session with her fans on the payporte official Instagram page.

When she was asked if she would be going for counselling, she said: "sure ma'am, it's been arranged after the media tour."

She was also asked what she's currently doing to make herself better. "Listen more, be more open to making friends, control my emotions," she said.

play
 

For 85 days, Cee-C participated as a contestant on the show, battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside 19 other housemates.

The final battle was between her and four other finalists (Alex, Miracle, Tobi and Nina). However, she lost the prize to Miracle, who was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Cee-C is the most popular Big Brother Naija contestant Twitter play

Miracle and Cee-C during the Live Eviction Show

One of the most controversial housemates of the season, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner on the show.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a clash, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike for provoking Tobi.

Final house party, Cee-C talks to mirror Brother Naija show play

Cee-C during her diary session

Following her exit from the house, Cee-C received a cheque of two million naira from her fans.

The cheque was presented to the former housemate on Monday, April 23, 2018, when she returned to Nigeria from South Africa.

Recently, KBK foundation offered the housemate a cash prize of 250 thousand naira on the condition that she goes for counselling.

Considered one of the strongest contenders of the season, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all weeks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Here's how former housemates reacted to Miracle's...bullet
2 Cee-C BBNaija 1st runner-up reportedly dragged at Lagos airport [Watch]bullet
3 Big Brother Naija "I don't like Tobi, he doesn't like me" - Vandora...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Anto and Lolu talk about what's next for their relationship
Big Brother Naija Lolu and Anto talk about Tobi being a "gossip"
Big Brother Naija Rico talks about 'having feelings' for Bambam
Big Brother Naija Bambam and Teddy A talk about what's next for their relationship
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Big Brother Naija 5 types of #BBNaija supporters
Big Brother Naija Bambam on what went wrong with her friendship with Tobi
Big Brother Naija Cee-C gets a cheque of N2M from fans
Big Brother Naija Teddy A explains why he couldn't believe viewers chose Cee-C and Nina over Bambam
Big Brother Naija Rico Swavey shares his favourite and least favourite #BBNaija housemate

Movies

You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Watch episode 6 season 2 of web series Inspector K
"Inspector K" A major undercover mission goes wrong in episode 6 [Watch]
Bambam evicted from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Why are Nigerians obsessed with #BBNaija?
Watch Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh trailer Alexandra
"Alexandra" Watch Vivica Fox, Joseph Benjamin, Ada Ameh in trailer