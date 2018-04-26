Cee-C says she will go for counselling after media tour

news

Cee-C, who emerged the 1st runner-up of the third season of the Big Brother Naija show, says she would be going for counselling after her media tour.

The former housemate revealed this during a question and answer session with her fans on the payporte official Instagram page.

When she was asked if she would be going for counselling, she said: "sure ma'am, it's been arranged after the media tour."

She was also asked what she's currently doing to make herself better. "Listen more, be more open to making friends, control my emotions," she said.

For 85 days, Cee-C participated as a contestant on the show, battling for the 45 million naira grand prize alongside 19 other housemates.

The final battle was between her and four other finalists (Alex, Miracle, Tobi and Nina). However, she lost the prize to Miracle, who was announced as the winner by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu during the Live Finale show, which held on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

One of the most controversial housemates of the season, Cee-C was romantically involved with Tobi, who was also her first strategic partner on the show.

She was eventually paired with Lolu, and after a clash, the pair earned two strikes each. The strikes were cancelled after Biggie reset the game, following Anto and Khloe's return to the house.

Few days to the end of the game, Cee-C earned another strike for provoking Tobi.

Following her exit from the house, Cee-C received a cheque of two million naira from her fans.

The cheque was presented to the former housemate on Monday, April 23, 2018, when she returned to Nigeria from South Africa.

Recently, KBK foundation offered the housemate a cash prize of 250 thousand naira on the condition that she goes for counselling.

Considered one of the strongest contenders of the season, Cee-C was up for possible eviction every week, and survived all weeks.