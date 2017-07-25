In Sokoto :  Orthopedic Hospital conducts bilateral total knee transplant

Dr Nuradeen Aliyu , the Chief Medical Director, Orthopedic Hospital, Wamakko, Sokoto State, on Monday said the institution successfully conducted a bilateral total knee transplant on Sunday.

A bilateral knee replacement surgery means that both knees are replaced at the same time in a simultaneous procedure or operation, under one anesthesia.

Aliyu, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Wamakko, said that the transplant was carried out a 50-year old woman (names withheld).

“The successful surgery was conducted on the lucky woman who was hitherto suffering from Osteoarthritis, a severe degenerative disease.

“The surgery was conducted by surgeons of the hospital and their colleagues from the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano.

“ The entire procedure cost N1 million, per knee, hence gulping N2 million but it was highly subsidised by the state government.

“The surgery would have cost her nearly N5 million per knee, if it was done outside Nigeria.

“ This is great relief for her, as the cost had been highly subsidized here, compared to other places like India, Egypt or Germany.’’

Aliyu commended the state government for providing the implants and other incentives needed for the surgery.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale urged other prospective clients to patronise the affordable medical services available at the state-owned orthopaedic hospital.

“The hospital has the equipment and manpower to provide an array of orthopedic and other related medical services, at highly subsidised prices.

“ This is better than embarking on medical tourism which is more costly and highly inconveniencing.

“ The state government will continue to support the hospital to function effectively, to bring more succor to patients in the state and other parts of Nigeria,’’ Kakale said.