Home > Health >

In Sokoto :  Orthopedic Hospital conducts bilateral total knee transplant

In Sokoto Orthopedic Hospital conducts bilateral total knee transplant

A bilateral knee replacement surgery means that both knees are replaced at the same time in a simultaneous procedure or operation, under one anesthesia.

  • Published:
Doctors in an operating room (Photo used for illustrative purposes) play

Doctors in an operating room (Photo used for illustrative purposes)

(360Nobs)

In Sokoto Hospital conducts 3 knee replacement surgeries
In US Scientists fix fractures with 3D-printed synthetic bone
Content Partner Israel: A rising destination for medical tourism
No Light Power cut in Sokoto Orthopedic hospital over N157 million debt, operations paralysed
Meningitis FG provides vaccines against disease for 420,000 people
Meningitis Health Commissioner dispels fears about outbreak in Delta
Meningitis FG needs $1bn to vaccinate 21m people in prone states – Health Minister
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr Nuradeen Aliyu , the Chief Medical Director, Orthopedic Hospital, Wamakko, Sokoto State, on Monday said the institution  successfully conducted a bilateral  total knee transplant on Sunday.

A bilateral knee replacement surgery means that both knees are replaced at the same time in a simultaneous procedure or operation, under one anesthesia.

Aliyu, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Wamakko, said that the transplant was carried out a 50-year old woman (names withheld).

“The successful surgery was conducted on the lucky woman who was hitherto suffering from Osteoarthritis, a severe degenerative disease.

“The surgery was conducted by surgeons of the hospital and their colleagues from the National Orthopedic Hospital, Dala in Kano.

“ The entire procedure cost N1 million, per knee, hence gulping N2 million but it was highly subsidised by the state government.

“The surgery would have cost her nearly N5 million per knee, if it was done outside Nigeria.

“ This is great relief for her, as the cost had been highly subsidized here, compared to other places like India, Egypt or Germany.’’

Aliyu commended the state government for providing the implants and other incentives needed for the surgery.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale urged other prospective clients to patronise the affordable medical services available at the state-owned orthopaedic hospital.

“The hospital has the equipment and manpower to provide an array of orthopedic and other related medical services, at highly subsidised prices.

“ This is better than embarking on medical tourism which is more costly and highly inconveniencing.

“ The state government will continue to support the hospital to function effectively, to bring more succor to patients in the state and other parts of Nigeria,’’ Kakale said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Health Warning Taking Vitamin C with Fanta or Sprite is dangerousbullet
2 Cholera Disease outbreak kills 17 in Kwara statebullet
3 Fake Drugs Senate investigates sale, consumption of 42 banned...bullet

Health

A recent meningitis outbreak in 23 Nigerian states has claimed over 1000 lives
Meningitis Epidemiologist recommends 'flucytosine' for treatment in Africa
Nigerian Senate
NHIS Senate reviewing Act for affordable, quality health care
Nigeria has the highest prevalence rate of Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) in the world
In Jigawa Govt to sponsor wedding of 30 VVF victims - Commissioner
AIDS claimed a million lives in 2016, almost half the 2005 toll that marked the peak of the deadly epidemic, said a UN report
HIV/AIDS Amid turning tide, disease claimed 1 million lives in 2016