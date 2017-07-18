In Anambra :  Govt earmarks N200m for pilot health insurance scheme

Anambra State Government has earmarked N200 million for the commencement of the Anambra State Health Insurance pilot scheme.

Mr Tony Nnacheta, the state Commissioner for Information, Communication and Strategy, made this known during news on Monday in Awka.

Nnacheta said the pilot scheme would begin before the end of this fiscal year and would cover only civil servants.

The commissioner explained that the scheme, initiated by Gov, Willie Obiano’s administration, to improve the healthcare services of the people, was already backed by law.

When it becomes operational, Anambra Government will be the first state in the southern part of the country to commence a health insurance scheme for its workers, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Nnacheta explained that the governor would soon inaugurate the board, adding that the scheme would subsequently be extended to rural dwellers and private persons.

The commissioner said that the state government had completed 141 of the 181 community development projects spread across the state.

“The state government earmarked N3.6 billion in the 2017 budget for the execution of community development projects in 181 communities across Anambra.

“Under this initiative, each community received N20 million for the execution of any project of interest to the community and we are happy to say that 141 of these projects are today completed.’’

Nnacheta further told newsmen that the Obiano-led government had completed 150 kms of roads and built a 298-metre-long bridge at Iyiora which, he said, is the longest bridge ever built by a state government in the South-East.

He urged qualified Anambra people to ensure that they registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to enable them to vote in the November Governorship Election.