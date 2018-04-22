news

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl .

The suspect identified as Soji Ogunrinola a.k.a Bulldozer was reportedly arrested following a complaint lodged by one Monsuru Badmus M of Ogiri Ojule village in Odeda local government area of the state.

Badmus who is also the stepfather of the victim reported the case at the Odeda police station, stating that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl who had come to spend the holidays in the village.

ALSO READ: 23-yr-old man risks life imprisonment over alleged defilement

The complainant added that the suspect threatened to kill his victim if she ever tells anybody what had happened.

Unfortunately for him, the mother of the victim noticed blood stains on her clothes causing her to question her daughter.

The victim eventually revealed the atrocious act to her mother and the fact that the suspect had threatened her life.

Knowing the suspect to be a thug in the village, the mother of the victim immediately alerted her husband of the shocking incident, after which he filed a complaint with the police.

The DPO Odeda Division CSP Muhammad Baba Suleiman immediately led detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

During the interrogation, Bulldozer confessed to committing the crime while the victim was taken to Federal medical centre, Abeokuta, for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the case is transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

The CP also appealed to parents to be watchful and pay attention to their children's welfare, especially as the children are just resuming school, in order to protect them from this type of incidences.

Commercial driver remanded for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old girl

Meanwhile, a commercial driver, Sunday Elo, 42, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, remanded in kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the accused but ordered that he be kept behind bars, pending the advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case till June 13 for mention.

The accused, who resides in Olateju area of Mushin, Lagos, is standing trial on one-count charge of defilement .

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence between March 27 and April 7 at his residence.

He said that the commercial driver unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girl.

“The accused who is without wife and children kept the girl in his house for days and had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

ALSO READ: 40-yr-old man faces child defilement charge

Ayorinde said that when the girl’s parents discovered that their daughter was missing, they went in search of her.

“When the parents discovered that their daughter was nowhere to be found, they went to one of her friend’s house.

“The friend took them to the house of the accused and met both of them naked in the bedroom.

“The girl told her parents that the accused had been sleeping with her since she was 10 years old,” he added.

“The Prosecutor said the case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.