Home > Gist > Metro >

Bulldozer arrested on defilement charges

Pervert Man in soup for defiling 13-yr-old girl

Badmus who is also the stepfather of the victim reported the case at the Odeda police station, stating that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl.

  • Published:
Soji Ogunrinola a.k.a Bulldozer play

The suspect, Soji Ogunrinola a.k.a Bulldozer

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Officers of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The suspect identified as Soji Ogunrinola a.k.a Bulldozer was reportedly arrested following a complaint lodged by one Monsuru Badmus M of Ogiri Ojule village in Odeda local government area of the state.

Badmus who is also the stepfather of the victim reported the case at the Odeda police station, stating that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of the girl who had come to spend the holidays in the village.

ALSO READ: 23-yr-old man risks life imprisonment over alleged defilement

The complainant added that the suspect threatened to kill his victim if she ever tells anybody what had happened.

Unfortunately for him, the mother of the victim noticed blood stains on her clothes causing her to question her daughter.

The victim eventually revealed the atrocious act to her mother and the fact that the suspect had threatened her life.

Knowing the suspect to be a thug in the village, the mother of the victim immediately alerted her husband of the shocking incident, after which he filed a complaint with the police.

The DPO Odeda Division CSP Muhammad Baba Suleiman immediately led detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

During the interrogation, Bulldozer confessed to committing the crime while the victim was taken to Federal medical centre, Abeokuta, for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the case is transferred to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

The CP also appealed to parents to be watchful and pay attention to their children's welfare, especially as the children are just resuming school, in order to protect them from this type of incidences.

Commercial driver remanded for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old girl

Meanwhile, a commercial driver, Sunday Elo, 42, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, remanded in kirikiri Prisons, Lagos, by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The Magistrate Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of the accused but ordered that he be kept behind bars, pending the advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case till June 13 for mention.

The accused, who resides in Olateju area of Mushin, Lagos, is standing trial on one-count charge of defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the accused committed the offence between March 27 and April 7 at his residence.

He said that the commercial driver unlawfully had sexual intercourse with the 13-year-old girl.

The accused who is without wife and children kept the girl in his house for days and had canal knowledge of her,” he said.

ALSO READ: 40-yr-old man faces child defilement charge

Ayorinde said that when the girl’s parents discovered that their daughter was missing, they went in search of her.

When the parents discovered that their daughter was nowhere to be found, they went to one of her friend’s house.

“The friend took them to the house of the accused and met both of them naked in the bedroom.

“The girl told her parents that the accused had been sleeping with her since she was 10 years old,” he added.

“The Prosecutor said the case was reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

He said that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
2 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch 'magical'...bullet
3 August Visitor Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mallbullet

Related Articles

In Lagos Commercial driver remanded for allegedly defiling 13-yr-old girl
In Lagos Court remands applicant over alleged defilement of 12-year-old girl
Pedophile "I prefer to have sex with little girls" - says arrested father-of-five
Crucify Him! Danfo driver arrested after defiling 7-yr-old girl
Bad Egg Irate mob treats 70-yr-old man to jungle justice for defiling 10-yr-old
Justice At Last Police commissioner orders investigation into police assault case
In Kogi Man caught defiling teenager
In Kenya Police arrest house help for beating, feeding baby with vomit
Violent Rage Police arrest man for macheting man who defiled 6-month-old daughter
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers

Metro

Asma Yacoob
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Domestic Violence
Stephanie Busari Nigerian CNN broadcaster is very clear about what she feels concerning abusive marriages
How to get your PVC before 2019 general elections
Yeh Or Nah? Twitter User disqualified job seekers for not having PVC
Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]