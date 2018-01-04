Home > Gist > Metro >

MTN :  Over 250,000 Nigerians touched by MTN 'Season of Surprises' in 2 weeks

Over a quarter of a million Nigerians have benefited from the just-concluded MTN ‘Season of Surprises’ give-back initiative.

Over a quarter of a million Nigerians have benefited from the just-concluded MTN ‘Season of Surprises’ give-back initiative.

Speaking on the exercise, MTN’s General Manager, Consumer Marketing, Oluwole Rawa, said that the Season of Surprises team toured the country, reaching out to hundreds of thousands over the course of two weeks. 

According to him, many received gifts such as television sets, airtime, food items and branded souvenirs in the various communities visited. Others like shoppers who thronged popular malls for their Christmas shopping, had their purchases paid for while commuters at bus and train stations received refunds of their transport fares as well as free tickets courtesy of the ‘Season of Surprises’ initiative. 

Rawa further explained that the idea behind ‘Season of Surprises’ was to express appreciation to Nigerians whether they are MTN customers or not in the spirit of yuletide. He also revealed that the initiative was a core component of the company’s values and commitment to giving back to the communities within which MTN operates.

While thanking Nigerians for receiving them warmly during the exercise, Rawa noted that the company is poised to do more.

“We’re very grateful to our compatriots for making this exercise a successful one. At every stop, we were warmly received and were able to touch over 250,000 lives positively. We are very much committed to serving Nigerians better. The coming year promises to be exciting and we look forward to taking this journey together,” he said.

The 2-week ‘Season of Surprises’ initiative began at the Police barracks, Ikoyi before moving to the Lekki toll gates, delighting the public with toll-free passes, recharge cards and gift items. Other locations also received varying gifts and include Owerri, Ilorin, Oyo, Onitsha, Enugu and IDP camps in Cross River, Maiduguri and Sokoto, among others.

