Liberian woman kills 2 sons while Nigerian husband was in jail

Liberian woman kills 2 sons while Nigerian husband was in jail

The police in the United States of America have arrested a Liberian woman who murdered her infant son and stepson while Nigerian husband was in jail.

  • Published:
Kula Pelima is being charged for drowning her two sons play

Kula Pelima is being charged for drowning her two sons

(Daily Mail)
Police officials in Wilmington, the United States of America have arrested and charged a 30-year-old Liberian woman, Kula Pelima, for allegedly drowning her three-month-old son and her five-year-old stepson while her Nigerian husband was in detention.

Daily Mail reports that Pelima drowned the children in her apartment after expressing concerns over her immigration status following the arrest of her husband, Victor Epelle, who is also the father of the two children, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this month for immigration issues.

Pelima who resides in Delaware is now facing two counts of first-degree with drowning her infant son, Solomon Epelle, and his older brother, Alex Epelle, in the bathroom of their home.

ALSO READ: "Evil Mother: Woman in Nassarawa allegedly kills her 3-day old baby"

It was gathered that after committing the double murders, Pelima called the police and confessed to drowning the two boys around 8.30 am Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

She reportedly explained to police that she took the three-month-old upstairs and dropped him into the tub, then plugged the drain and turned on the water. She then left the infant in the tub as it filled with water to retrieve the five-year-old.

Wilmington Police Chief, Robert Tracy, said Pelima first call to police Monday at 3.45 am and met officers at the front door of the Wilmington home when they arrived.

"She was concerned about her immigration status. She was reportedly worried about what could happen to her because her boyfriend and father of the boys, was detained by authorities on an immigration issue a week prior. 

Investigators have been in touch with the father of the boys, who is being held in Pennsylvania by immigration officials," Tracy said.

Epelle who is originally from Nigeria is currently being held in a York, Pennsylvania prison while Pelima is a Liberian immigrant who arrived the US in 1997.

ALSO READ: "Medicine After Death: 'Please forgive me; the devil used me' - Woman who threw rival's kids into well"

Investigators said Pelima never explained why she harmed the children but it appears she grew concerned about her immigration status. 

Authorities also said the suspect told them she physically assaulted the 5five-year-old boy before walking him to the bathroom and held his head under water until he stopped moving.

More

Tears Of A Mom Mother of undergraduate murdered by baby mama laments
