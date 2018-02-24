Home > Gist > Metro >

Ifeanyi Odii launches Ultimus Entertainment

Ifeanyi Odii Business Mogul launches Ultimus Entertainment

Ultimus Entertainment will be a major player in the fast growing Nigerian entertainment industry as it has huge interests and business dealings as a record label, movie production as well as theme parks.

  • Published:
Ifeanyi Odii play

Ifeanyi Odii

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian Business mogul, Ifeanyi Odii has just launched Ultimus Entertainment, a broad based firm that provides and produces all related high-demand entertainment solutions.

The new outfit will be a major player in the fast growing Nigerian entertainment industry as it has huge interests and business dealings as a record label, movie production as well as theme parks.

In the words of the CEO, Ifeanyi Odii, 'Ultimus Entertainment will disrupt the global entertainment industry to be Africa's leading entertainment provider. It won’t be business as usual as we have engaged the best minds in the industry coupled with our years of research and experience we are sure to make an amazing impact'.

At the moment, Ultimus Entertainment has signed two talented acts – Slick and Reflex with respected entertainment consultant, Theophy Esuike currently on board as the manager of the record label arm of the company.

Esuike who has developed a lot of talents in the music industry has worked with vast number of successful artistes. Being the head of Ultimus Entertainment’s record label, he noted that the world of entertainment will be stunned by the operations of the label.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 childrenbullet
2 In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping studentsbullet
3 Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex powerbullet

Related Articles

Big Request Dad asked to forgive soldiers who punished daughter to death
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip
RB Durex Brand donates units of condoms to UNAIDS
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
Deadly Superstitions Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream
Kilishi Why we love this lacy beef jerky from Northern Nigeria
PAL Pensions Lasisi Elenu encourages Nigerians to secure their retirement period
Men of God? Alfa, pastor arrested with human body parts

Metro

Her water broke. Ogo rushed her to the hospital.
Wicked World Woman calls out Lawmaker who allegedly impegnated woman, dumped her
Enjoy the restaurant breakfast or dinner buffet
No Jokes Restaurant charges customers for sitting without ordering
Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
NDLEA Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete