Father-of-two dies in tragic auto crash

Gone Too Soon Father-of-two perishes in tragic auto crash

The deceased was driving from Eket, Akwa Ibom State, to Calabar, Cross River State, when his Toyota Land Cruiser, somersaulted and crashed.

One Usang Bassey has been reported dead after getting involved in a fatal car crash.

According to the reports, the father-of-two, described to be a big boy in Calabar, died in the auto crash that occurred on Sunday, June 10, 2018.

LIB reports that the deceased was driving from Eket, Akwa Ibom State, to Calabar, Cross River State, when his Toyota Land Cruiser, somersaulted and crashed.

Bassey was reportedly killed instantly. He is survived by a wife and two kids.

Friends and family have taken to social media to pay tributes to him.

May his soul rest in peace.

Faulty brake kills man in Ogun

In Abeokuta, Ogun State, a car driver has been killed following an accident involving a truck which reportedly experienced a brake failure.

This occurred on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, according to Punch News.

The Sector Commander of the  Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) for the state, Mr. Clement Oladele, confirmed this in a report.

Oladele noted that the driver was the only dead person out of six people who were involved in the accident.

The truck which was the chief propellant of the death was reportedly driving at top speed before running into a traffic light.

“The accident involved a Volvo truck with registration number AAB 207 AA and a Toyota car with registration number SMK 152 XR.

“The truck, which was on top speed,  lost control and rammed into the waiting car at the traffic light in Iyana Mortuary.

“Six persons were involved in the accident;  the driver of the car died while two others sustained injuries, ” says the FRSC boss.

Casualties from the accident, both the dead and five others injured, have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse.
