Pupil's head cut off by BRT

Poor Child Pupil's head cut off by BRT

A school pupil who mistimed his run has been killed by a BRT in Ikorodu, Lagos. His head were removed upon impact.

  Published:
A 13-year-old pupil was killed by a BRT bus while going to school.

A 13-year-old pupil was killed by a BRT bus while going to school.

(Press)
In Ikorodu, Lagos, a school pupil has been killed after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), crushed him to death. His head was cut off as a result.

The incident was recorded on Monday, March 5, 2018, according to Vanguard News who revealed that the accident led to a gridlock of traffic.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Bus Rapid Transit.

ALSO READ: Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Reports gathered stated that the deceased, 13, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.

“We have commenced initial investigation into the ugly incident to determine the cause for further action.

“However, we commiserate with the family and colleagues of the deceased, God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss," a statement by Primero Transport, the owner of the BRT buses reads.

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), were on hand to maintain order following the tragedy.

Katsina government official crushes daughter to death with car

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.

play

 

On his Facebook, Darma shared comments in his native tongue Hausa, expressing grief following the sad passing of the infant.

