Dry cleaner who bolted with customers' N375, 000 valuables gets bail

In Lagos Dry cleaner who bolted with customers’ N375, 000 valuables gets N500, 000 bail

The prosecution alleged that the accused stole N375, 000 valuables, property of his customers, Temitope Oshodi and Damilola Anyabeku.

Dry cleaner who bolted with customers’ N375, 000 valuables gets N500, 000 bail play

Dry cleaner who bolted with customers’ N375, 000 valuables gets N500, 000 bail

A 34-year-old dry cleaner, Daniel Emmanuel, who allegedly stole his customers’ N375, 000 valuables, was on Monday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Emmanuel, who resides at No. 19, Aremu Lawal St., Agege, a Lagos suburb, is charged for stealing.

The prosecution alleged that the accused stole N375, 000 valuables, property of his customers, Temitope Oshodi and Damilola Anyabeku.

Accroding to the Prosecutor, Police Sgt. Michael Unah, the accused committed the offence on June 14 at 11.00 a.m. at No. 28, Olaniyi St., Oko-Oba, Agege in Lagos.

Unah said the accused allegedly stole a Lenovo laptop valued at N120, 000, a Gionee phone worth N70, 000, an Infinix phone valued at N45 , 000, a pair of black shoe worth N35, 000, a pair of purple shoe valued at N45, 000, a black chain worth N5, 000, a silver chain worth N10, 000 and four Balgan watches valued at N45, 000.00, all totalling N375, 000.

“The accused allegedly stole the valuable items when he came to the complainant’s house to pick up dirty clothes for dry cleaning,’’ he said.

The offence violated Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stipulates a term of seven years imprisonment for convicted offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his, ruling, the Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola said the sureties should be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified by the court.

He adjourned the case until July 30 for hearing.

