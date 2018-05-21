Betway launches two big promotions

news

Online sports betting company, Betway , has introduced two new exciting promotions, the Cup Calendar Challenge and Choose your Champions.

Over the past few years, Betway has been providing world-class services such as live betting, virtual gaming, and additional sports betting options to many Nigerian sports fans across the country. They continue to reach new heights in the Nigerian market by launching successful and rewarding promotions in the past and this month is no different. With the launch of two new promotions, sports fans can win cash prizes worth over NGN 300 Million.

Choose your Champions

To kick-off the FIFA 2018 World Cup, Betway is giving sports fans a chance to win a grand prize of NGN 300 Million in the Choose your Champions promotion.

Everyone who signs up to Betway will have free access to predict Group Stage Winners, Knockout Eliminations and the Finals Champions, which they can share on their social media channels. To stand a chance to win the Grand Prize, customers must have made a minimum bet with Betway to be eligible. The grand prize of NGN 300 Million is a shared Jackpot prize and will be available to Betway customers in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Uganda. Entries will be open from 14 May 2018 and closed on 14 June 2018. The winners of these prizes will be announced after the conclusion of the competition on Monday, 16 July 2018.

Cup Calendar Challenge

Betway continues to celebrate the 2018 World Cup by offering Nigerian fans daily deals and a grand prize in the Cup Calendar Challenge promotion.

This fantastic promotion run from 14 June until 15 July 2018. Daily deals are offered on every single match all the way up to the Finals and give customers a chance to win a host of prizes, including smartphones, cash prizes, Free Bets and more. Winners of daily prizes will be awarded on the following day of any entered special or the following Monday if stipulated.

To qualify for the Cup Calendar prize draw, customers need to bet on every Round of 16 games, Semi’s, Finals and 3rd place playoff and they will stand a chance to win a share of NGN 100,000 cash. The winners of the grand prizes will be announced after the conclusion of the competition on Monday, 16 July 2018.

With the excitement of the 2018 World Cup, Betway is firmly set in bringing its customers interesting and interactive promotions with massive, life-changing prizes.

About the Betway Group

The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa and Nigeria. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.

Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United, the UK Premier League Darts and the UK Snooker Championships.