Betting company manager absconds with employer’s N385,000

A 25-year-old student, Saheed Akinkunmi, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly absconding with his employer’s N385,000 barely a month in the employment.

A resident of Iyana-Ipaja, a Lagos suburb, Akinkunmi has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Dada Wasiu, the accused committed the offence on Nov.15, 2017 at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

He said the accused bolted with N385, 000, property of Golden Belt Naija Company.

“The accused, who was employed as a cashier in September ran away on Nov. 15, 2017 with the company’s proceeds for the day.

“Efforts made by the company to get the money proved unsuccessful as he refused to pick his calls but was later arrested in May and handed over to the police,” the prosecutor said.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence attracts three years jail term.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K. Dosunmi, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety.

Dosunmu said the surety should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

The case was adjourned until June 11. 

