Alfa arrested over possession of human parts

End Times Police apprehend Alfa with human parts

The suspect told the police during interrogation that the human parts were given to him by an accomplice who has also been arrested.

New Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Imohimi Edgar. play

New Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Imohimi Edgar.

(Vanguard)
A cleric, Alfa Kayode Abdul-Fatai has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command in the Alakuko area of the state over his alleged possession of suspected human parts.

Channels reports that a statement from the Public Relations Officer for the command, Mr Chike Oti, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, January 16, adding that the suspect had a female heart and lap in his room.

The suspect's house play

The suspect's house

(chaannels)

 

A Superintendent of the Police Command, identified simply as Oti, revealed that the cleric was apprehended at Okedumola Street, Off Obadare area of Alakuko.

According to him, the suspect told the police during interrogation that the human parts were given to him by an accomplice who has also been arrested.

Recalling advice earlier given by the state Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, Oti urged members of the public to be aware of the activities of the people living within their vicinity, and report any suspicious behaviour to law enforcement agencies.

“The CP urges members of the public to embark on ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour,’ because the Alfa was staying in a compound without his neighbours knowing what he does for a living,” Oti said.

The suspects are to be charged to court at the end of the investigations.

