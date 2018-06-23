Pulse.ng logo
Accidents kill 15 in Ogun

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Public Relations Officer, Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa play

An auto crash scene in Ogun state recently - Photo for illustrative purpose

(Ripples Nigeria)
No fewer than 15 persons were confirmed dead while over 53 persons sustained injuries in various road accidents across Ogun between June 11 and June 20.

He stated that the accidents happened during the 10 day period set aside by the agency for special patrol for the Eid El Fitri celebration.

The TRACE spokesperson explained that 21 road crashes involving six private cars, three private buses , four commercial buses, seven commercial cars and two motorcycles.

He said that the crashes also involved two medium trucks, four heavy trucks and three other vehicles.

“During the period 142 persons were involved in road crashes , out of which 53 persons comprising of 31 males, 22 females sustained various degrees of injuries.

“15 persons comprising seven males, eight females were killed and 74 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response to 15 emergency calls received by TRACE Corps, “he said.

Akinbiyi added that 45.73 per cent of the crashes were caused by excessive speeding, 22.84 per cent by dangerous driving, 9.80 per cent by driving against traffic and 19.18 per cent by other causes.

He noted that 77 motor vehicles and 15 motorcycles were apprehended for 195 offences during same period.

“Comparing 2018 to 2017 Eid-el-fitri period in the state , road traffic deaths was reduced by 16.67per cent in 2018 while number of persons injured was also reduced by 22.22 per cent, “he said.

He added that the resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in the state would be pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished.

He appealed to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and remember that “the road is patient but does not forgive”

