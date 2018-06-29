Pulse.ng logo
5 things to do with Bae in Russia during the World Cup

In case bae decides to take you on a trip to Russia, like Adebesin took a good friend of his to watch the games, you can try these things to get the best out of your experience.

  • Published:
Betway Country Manager, Lere Awokoya and Winner, Adebesin Adewunmi

(Betway)
One lucky fella, Adewunmi Adebesin, won an all expense paid trip for 2 to Russia to watch the Super Eagles play Argentina live.

In case bae decides to take you on a trip to Russia, like Adebesin took a good friend of his to watch the games, you can try these things to get the best out of your experience.

1. Wear the Nigerian jersey

Add this to your bucket list now and share #CoupleGoals with bae. If you haven’t noticed, wearing the Nigerian jersey is a fashion statement this month.  You and bae can have fun wearing the jersey as a couple from Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Betway rewards customer with all-expense paid trip to Russia

Adewunmi Adebesin won an all expense paid trip for 2 to Russia

(Betway)

 

2. Choose a side at matches

Root for the team you think will win, not just because you think their jerseys are cute or because bae loves them too. Have a favorite player or coach or team and have good reasons why. It could be great banter for the bedroom for you and bae after the match. (wink wink)

3. Pay attention

Bae may be more interested in giving the game more attention especially when it’s on. Instead of looking around with nothing to do, you could simply watch the game too and pay some attention to the scores, who is playing who and how much time the teams have left for either to win the game.

4. Make deals daily

You can sign up for a Betway account at betway.com.ng, play the Cup Calendar Challenge and stand a higher chance to win smartphones, LED TVs, Cash, Free Bets and many more daily. The more you bet everyday, the bigger the bet, the higher the chances of winning.

ALSO READ: Betway launches two big promotions: Cup Calendar Challenge and Choose your Champions

Plus, you stand a chance to win up to NGN 100,000 which may be the money you need to take bae on another love cruise.

play

 

5. Respect the game

Respect the dribbles, the goals, the creativity and the skills set even if the team you rooted for did not win. That’s why it was played at the world’s biggest football competition.

