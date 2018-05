24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top producer, Sess who is prominent with some of his works for notable artists like Falz has released a new single featuring Reminisce and Adekunle Gold, titled 'Original Gangstar'.

'Original Gangstar' serves as the official soundtrack for upcoming movie, King of Boys, produced by Kemi Adetiba.

The song is produced by Sess Beats.