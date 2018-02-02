Home > Entertainment > Music >

“Drake reaching out to me was a big deal," Burna says

Burna Boy “Drake reaching out to me was a big deal, it’s not that deep,” singer tells Tim Westwood

"This is why I don’t talk, because when I said something, everyone just find a way to make it mad," Burna Boy says.

Drake and Burna Boy recorded 5 songs together for the 'More Life' project. play

Drake and Burna Boy recorded 5 songs together for the 'More Life' project.

(Instagram/Burnaboygram)
Burna Boy has revealed that the anger directed at Drake for cutting him off “More Life,” is misguided because ‘it’s not that deep.

As part of his promotions for his recently released “Outside” album, the singer stopped by legendary UK DJ, Tim Westwood, where he talked about the album, his performances and more.

Check out excerpts from the interview below.

On Drake and More Life

“This is why I don’t talk, because when I said something, everyone just find a way to make it mad. I said Drake sent me a couple beats to do something for the ‘More Life’ thing. I obviously done a few and sent it.

“It’s only his right, it’s his decision…I don’t even know if it’s only his, because he’s got such a big team around him. It’s a big deal for him to reach out to me. I don’t even know, it’s not that deep.

“That’s why I don’t talk, it’s because I’m doing this album, I have to start talking, doing interview…shit like that.”

On Outside Album

“It fits the past year. Every time I feel a way, I just get into the studio. This album is just like the whole past year.

I feel like that’s the reason why I’m so relatable to the people that have been outcasted by the society. Because it’s the only way for me to air it out and still live life as a human being without it showing. Because I  have already cried that cry in the music, so that weight have been taken off and put in the music.

Check out the interview below.

