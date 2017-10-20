It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.

With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.

1. "The Women"

Starring: Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Femi Branch

Synopsis: At a getaway event, a group of malicious women are met with challenging trials that each must confront or succumb to.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 4:25PM

Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:50AM

Siverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2:05PM, 5:45PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

2. "American Assassin"

Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan

Synopsis: A story centered on counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 2:00PM

Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:10AM

3. "Geostorm"

Starring: Bruce Willis, Hayden Christensen, Ty Shelton

Synopsis: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it's a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 11:40AM, 1:45PM, 3:00PM, 4:00PM, 6:05PM, 7:00PM, 8:10PM

Genesis Cinemas

Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 6:50pm

Sun: 6:50pm

Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:20PM, 2:45PM, 6:35PM, 9:15PM

Siverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:10PM, 2:20PM, 4:30PM, 6:40PM, 8:50PM

4. " Happy Death Day"

Synopsis: A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity.

Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:50PM, 2:25PM, 8:40PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:10PM, 4:20PM, 9:20PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 3:50PM, 8:25PM

Genesis Cinemas

Daily: 2:30pm 9:50pm

5. " Mentally"

Starring: Okagbue Chris, Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Kunle Idowu

Synopsis: "Mentally" tells the story of Akin who, despite his mother's warnings, decides to relocate to Lagos where his only contact Emeks (former school mate) promised him plenty opportunities through which he can have a better source of livelihood. His first day experience in Lagos takes him on a journey - unprecedented, but a vital eye opener - the type that makes him re-evaluates the choice he just made.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2:05PM, 5:45PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:45PM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

6. "Dance to My Beat"

Starring: Joseph Benjamin, Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Aimakhu, Lilian Afegbai

Synopsis: LAMIDE a jobless high class sociable lady mounts pressures on her Fiancé RAYMOND a civil servant with a meager salary to get married to her immediately or face her wrath. Raymond loves her so much and begs for more time as he complains his resources will not be enough to fund the high class wedding of her dreams.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 2:00PM, 5:15PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 11:40AM

WATCH TRAILER HERE

7. " Body Language"

Starring: Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana, Ken Erics, Lauretta Richards and Emem Ufot.

Synopsis: : In "Body Language," a mysterious stranger comes into a stripper’s life at the same time, a serial killer goes around town murdering ladies. One is left to wonder if it is a mere coincidence or an ominous design of fate.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Monday - Thursday: 7:25PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 4:25PM, 6:20PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 4:40pm 6:40pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

8. " Kingsman: The Golden Circle"

Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong

Synopsis: When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman's journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 3:50PM, 9:15PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 2:00PM, 4:40PM, 9:15PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 5:45PM, 8:00PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Fri: - Thu: 7:15pm 10:00pm

WATCH TRAILER HERE

9. " The Lego Ninjago"

Starring: Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen

Synopsis: Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 11:50AM

Genesis Cinemas

Fri & Mon - Thu: 12:30pm

Sat & Sun: 2:30pm

10. " Catch.er"

Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev

Synopsis: Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 2:50PM, 6:25PM, 9:05PM

Genesis Cinemas

Fri & Mon - Wed: 2:50pm 5:55pm

Sat: 5:55pm

Sun: 5:20pm

Thu: 2:50pm 5:10pm

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:00PM, 4:05PM, 7:45PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 12:25PM, 4:25PM

11. " Excess Luggage"

Starring: Queen Nwokoye, Mike Ezuruonye, IK Ogbonna

Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 1:35PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 7:20PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 1:50PM, 6:15PM

12, "Blade Runner"

Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas

Synopsis: A young blade runner's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.

Showing:

Genesis Cinemas

Fri, Sat & Mon - Wed: 4:00pm 7:50pm

Sun & Thu: 4:00pm

Ozone Cinemas

Daiy: 11:55AM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 2:20PM, 6:15PM

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 6:10PM, 9:10PM