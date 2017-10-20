From "Excess Luggage" to "Body Language," check out all the movies you should see in the cinema this week.
What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.
With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.
1. "The Women"
Starring: Kate Henshaw, Omoni Oboli, Femi Branch
Synopsis: At a getaway event, a group of malicious women are met with challenging trials that each must confront or succumb to.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 4:25PM
Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:50AM
Siverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2:05PM, 5:45PM
2. "American Assassin"
Starring: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Keaton, Sanaa Lathan
Synopsis: A story centered on counterterrorism agent Mitch Rapp.
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 2:00PM
Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 10:10AM
3. "Geostorm"
Starring: Bruce Willis, Hayden Christensen, Ty Shelton
Synopsis: When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate start to attack Earth, it's a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything and everyone.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Friday - Thursday: 11:40AM, 1:45PM, 3:00PM, 4:00PM, 6:05PM, 7:00PM, 8:10PM
Genesis Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Thu: 6:50pm
Sun: 6:50pm
Siverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:20PM, 2:45PM, 6:35PM, 9:15PM
Siverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:10PM, 2:20PM, 4:30PM, 6:40PM, 8:50PM
4. " Happy Death Day"
Synopsis: A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer's identity.
Cast: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:50PM, 2:25PM, 8:40PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:10PM, 4:20PM, 9:20PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 3:50PM, 8:25PM
Genesis Cinemas
Daily: 2:30pm 9:50pm
5. " Mentally"
Starring: Okagbue Chris, Toyin Aimakhu-Johnson, Kunle Idowu
Synopsis: "Mentally" tells the story of Akin who, despite his mother's warnings, decides to relocate to Lagos where his only contact Emeks (former school mate) promised him plenty opportunities through which he can have a better source of livelihood. His first day experience in Lagos takes him on a journey - unprecedented, but a vital eye opener - the type that makes him re-evaluates the choice he just made.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2:05PM, 5:45PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:45PM
6. "Dance to My Beat"
Starring: Joseph Benjamin, Kehinde Bankole, Toyin Aimakhu, Lilian Afegbai
Synopsis: LAMIDE a jobless high class sociable lady mounts pressures on her Fiancé RAYMOND a civil servant with a meager salary to get married to her immediately or face her wrath. Raymond loves her so much and begs for more time as he complains his resources will not be enough to fund the high class wedding of her dreams.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 2:00PM, 5:15PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 11:40AM
7. " Body Language"
Starring: Ramsey Nouah, Tana Adelana, Ken Erics, Lauretta Richards and Emem Ufot.
Synopsis: : In "Body Language," a mysterious stranger comes into a stripper’s life at the same time, a serial killer goes around town murdering ladies. One is left to wonder if it is a mere coincidence or an ominous design of fate.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Monday - Thursday: 7:25PM, 9:10PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 4:25PM, 6:20PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Daily: 4:40pm 6:40pm
8. " Kingsman: The Golden Circle"
Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong
Synopsis: When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman's journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 3:50PM, 9:15PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 2:00PM, 4:40PM, 9:15PM
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 5:45PM, 8:00PM
Genesis Deluxe Cinemas
Fri: - Thu: 7:15pm 10:00pm
9. " The Lego Ninjago"
Starring: Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen
Synopsis: Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they're gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet
Showing:
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 11:50AM
Genesis Cinemas
Fri & Mon - Thu: 12:30pm
Sat & Sun: 2:30pm
10. " Catch.er"
Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev
Synopsis: Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience - giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 2:50PM, 6:25PM, 9:05PM
Genesis Cinemas
Fri & Mon - Wed: 2:50pm 5:55pm
Sat: 5:55pm
Sun: 5:20pm
Thu: 2:50pm 5:10pm
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 12:00PM, 4:05PM, 7:45PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 12:25PM, 4:25PM
11. " Excess Luggage"
Starring: Queen Nwokoye, Mike Ezuruonye, IK Ogbonna
Synopsis: When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there's enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.
Showing:
Ozone Cinemas
Daily: 1:35PM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 7:20PM, 9:10PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 1:50PM, 6:15PM
12, "Blade Runner"
Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas
Synopsis: A young blade runner's discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who's been missing for thirty years.
Showing:
Genesis Cinemas
Fri, Sat & Mon - Wed: 4:00pm 7:50pm
Sun & Thu: 4:00pm
Ozone Cinemas
Daiy: 11:55AM
Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja
Daily: 2:20PM, 6:15PM
Silverbird Cinemas Abuja
Daily: 6:10PM, 9:10PM